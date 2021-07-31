Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sex Inevitable at The Games Village, Reveal Former Olympians

Before the resumption of the Tokyo Olympics, athletes were given cardboard beds in Tokyo which prompted people to suggest that the Olympic organizers did so in order to prevent sexual activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Susen Tiedtke, former German long jumper has said that sex in the Olympic village is inevitable irrespective of what the organizers do.

“The (sex) ban is a big laughingstock for me, it doesn’t work at all,” Tiedtke was quoted as saying by Bild, noting that “sex is always an issue in the village.”

After a lot of furore, Olympic officials were forced to clarify that the beds were provided because of their sustainability and sturdiness.

Tiedke, who participated in the 1992 and 2000 Olympics, further added that these measures do not really work as people are really desperate for sex since there are a lot of parties where alcohol is in abundance and athletes do not sleep properly and there are people who have sex in the morning as well.

“When you have sex, your body is recharged and energy comes from inside. Olympic roommates also help a lot. They understand the matter and leave the room to another roommate to have sex,” she added. One such athlete seen at the Olympics is now her husband. He made it clear that there was nothing wrong with it. No one does anything by force, this is compliance. In fact, during the Olympics, athletes are at the limit of their physical strength and hence, sex is a way to release their energy.

Hope Solo, who is a two-time US gold medallist, also shared his experience of the village. In an interview with ESPN in 2012, he said, “There is a lot of sex in the Olympics. I’ve seen people having sex in public. Someone is lying on the grass and someone had sex between the two buildings.”

