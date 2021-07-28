Tokyo Olympics: After Mirabai Chanu's Silver, Where is India's Next Medal Coming From?

Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics gave India the best possible start to the Games and raised hopes of a good showing by the Indian athletes in the subsequent days, especially with shooting events lined up in the first week of the competition. However, since that high of day one, it has not been a good first few days for India. We try and analyse where India’s next medal may coming from. But, before that here is a recap of how has our contingent fared so far.

India had sent its largest-ever shooting contingent with World cup winners, top-ranked shooters in their formidable line-up. However, the shooting range has drawn a blank so far with only Sourabh Chaudhary making it to the finals of any shooting event - the Men’s 10m Air Pistol. Protégées Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal, Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar and the likes of Abhishek Verma, Deepak Kumar, Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil have not been able to medal at the Games so far. The biggest disappointment being the team events – the 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Rifle mixed events where India had two teams each and were considered sure-shot medal contenders, but none of four pairs made it to the medal matches. Manu Bhaker’s Pistol malfunction controversy has been brewing up. Skeet Shooters Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Ahamad Khan did not go past the qualification stages.

In Table Tennis, the mixed team of Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta fell in the first hurdle itself, and while medal hopes from TT individual events were very bleak, but Sathiyan Gnansekaran’s first-round exit was a reality check. Batra and Sharath made it to Round 3 where they fell against far superior opponents. Sutirtha Mukherjee also made a winning start before losing out in the second round. Sharath was up against the all-time great Ma Long, and shaving a set off the ‘Dragon’ in itself is an achievement the 39-year-old can be proud of.

In Badminton, India’s lone challenge remains in the form of PV Sindhu after B Sai Praneeth and doubles’ pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty bowed out. While Praneeth shot himself in the foot with a loss to lower-ranked Misha Zilberman of Isreal in his opening group game, Reddy and Shetty should consider themselves might unlucky to not have made it out of their tough group, despite posting two wins. World No.3 team of Chinese Taipei and the No.1 ranked Indonesians ‘Minions’ Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo were in their group. The Indians had won against the Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin. The Archers’ poor showing in the ranking rounds meant they had tougher draws in the team events and in the individual elimination rounds. Both the mixed and men’s teams ran into the invincible Koreans to bow out early.

CA Bhavani Devi scripted history with India’s first-ever participation in fencing and went a step further registering her first win against Tunisian Nadia Ben Azizi, but fell prey to World. No.4 from France Manon Brunet. In tennis, the women’s pair of Saina Mirza and Ankita Raina started off with a bang blanking Ukrainian twin sisters Nadiia and Liudmyla Kichenok 6-0 in the first set, but lost steam, bowing out with 6-7 (0), 8-10 loss in the next two sets. Sumit Nagal shone the brightest on the Tennis court with a big win over higher-ranked Denis Istomin but was no match to Seed No.2 Daniil Medvedev in the second round.

In boxing, Mary Kom has made a winning start in flyweight, so has Lovlina Borghain in women’s welterweight. Veteran boxer Vikas Krishan was knocked out in Round of 32 in Men’s 69 kg. He had suffered a shoulder injury during one of the training sessions ahead of the Olympics and thus was not completely fit. Apart from Krishan, Manish Kaushik (men’s lightweight) and Ashish Kumar (men’s middleweight) have been knocked. Gymnast Pranati Nayak stood 79th in all-round qualifications, while Judoka Sushila Devi lost in Round of 32. The swimmers – Sajan Prakash, Manaa Patel and Srihari Natraj also failed to make any big splash in the pool. The Sailors are holding their own, but none are in medal contention. Rowers Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh are out of medal contention in Lightweight men’s double sculls.

In hockey, the Indian men’s team are still in the fray to move to the knockout stages despite a heavy 1-7 loss to Australia. They beat New Zealand 3-2 In their opener and after the big loss to Australia, came back strong to beat higher-ranked 3-0. Women’s team are yet to register a win, losing to Netherlands 5-1, Germany 2-0 and to Great Britain 1-4.

So, this has been the story so far for India at the Tokyo Olympics and with Chanu returning home, the news cycle is very much fixed on the Manipuri. Having said that, it’s not all gloom for India and there is enough scope to keep your spirits high as we now take a look at where is India’s next medal coming from -

Badminton

PV Sindhu made short work of Isreali Ksenia Polikarpova and Hong Kong’s Ngan Cheung Yi to ensure her entry to the knockout stages from Group J. The Round of 16 draw is yet to be finalised. With Carolina Marin not participating, Sindhu has a good chance to medal at the Games, and even get the gold; provided she overcomes a tough field consisting of home favourites Akane Yamaguchi and Nozomi Okuhara, Chinese Chen Yu Fei and He Bing Jao, Chinese Taipei’s world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying and Cambodia’s Ratchanok Intano.

Shooting

Despite underwhelming performances, India still have a chance to open their account in shooting at the Games with rookie Manu Bhaker and veteran Rahi Sarnobat in 25m Pistol Rapid/Precision. Bhaker has had a poor run so far, but one cannot discount the youngster. She comes into the event in the back of a gold in 25m pistol team at the New Delhi World Cup earlier this year. Sarnobat on the other hand has been in the form of her life recently. She won gold in the Women’s 25m Pistol at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek in Croatia. Also, they may not be outright medal contenders but Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Swant in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions women and Aishwary Pratap Singh, Sanjeev Rajput in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s can spring a surprise.

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia in men’s freestyle wrestling 65 kg category and Vinesh Phogat in women’s freestyle wrestling 53kg category are India’s best bets for medals in wrestling. After suffering a freak injury during the Rio Olympics, Phogat had to return to India in a wheelchair. She underwent surgery and has come back stronger than ever. She enters the competition as World No.1. Also, her nemesis and the gold standard in the category, Japanese Mayu Mukaida will cross paths with Phogat only in the finals, if she makes it that far. Bajrang Punia is a three-time world championship winner in his category, and winning the Olympic gold should be the natural progression. He is seeded second behind Russia’s Gadhzimurad Rashidov. Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia are the dark horses.

Boxing

Amit Panghal is the favourite to medal for India in the squared circle. Pangal, in men’s flyweight, is the top seed in the competition and a medal should be a certainty. The biggest thorn for Pangal would be reigning Olympic and world champion Shakhobidin Zoirov. Their paths will cross in the semifinals. Mary has made it to the pre-quarters, but she has a tough road ahead. She meets third seed and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia. If she gets past Ingrit, the 38-year-old veteran will most likely face second seed Yuan Chang of China in the quarters, the winner of the Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Jordan last year. Lovlina Borghain is just one win away from sealing medal at the Games and she takes on former world champion and 4th seed Chen Nien-Chin in the quarter-final of Women’s Welter on July 30.

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra has the credentials to go for a medal which if it materializes would be Independent India’s first in athletics. Despite the lack of competitions in a heavily disrupted season because of the pandemic, the national record holder has expressed optimism that he would be able to do well in Tokyo. German Vetter is the odds-on favourite in javelin. Seven throws of 90-metre-plus this season give him a psychological advantage over the rest from which defending champion Thomas Rohler of Germany and a couple of other big names would be missing because of injuries. Barring injury, Vetter should dominate. The rest including Chopra could be a toss-up to fill in the podium places.

Archery

Deepika Kumari enters the Tokyo Olympics as the No.1 ranked archer in the world. That says a lot, but with a poor ranking round, she may encounter top seed Korean An San in the quarters, thus depleting her chances by a lot.

Hockey

An aura of expectation and positivity surrounds the Indian men’s hockey team as they launch another bid for Olympic glory in few days time. There’s encouragement from all quarters and despite a squad boasting of 10 players that will be making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo, the team is still among the favourites to win a medal, dare I say, even gold. So what has contributed to this high expectation? To start of with, the team has been pretty consistent in recent years. They have been consistently registering victories against strong teams. Since Rio Games, they have finished runners-up at Champions Trophy, won bronze at Asian Games, clinched gold at Men’s Asia Cup, won successive gold medals at the Asian Champions Trophy, finished at the top of World Hockey Series among others. The team is a healthy mixture of old and youth. Defense is their strong area but a lack of experience in the attack could be an area of concern. And under the leadership of Manpreet Singh and the guidance of coach Graham Reid, the squad has all the makings of returning home with a medal.

