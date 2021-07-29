CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament#RajKundra
Home» News» Sports» Tokyo Olympics: American Robert Finke Wins Inaugural Men's 800m Freestyle Gold
1-MIN READ

Tokyo Olympics: American Robert Finke Wins Inaugural Men's 800m Freestyle Gold

Robert Finke of the United States poses with his gold medal for the men's 800-meters freestyle final (AP)

Robert Finke of the United States poses with his gold medal for the men's 800-meters freestyle final (AP)

American Robert Finke earned the honour of becoming the first men's Olympic 800m freestyle champion

American Robert Finke earned the honour of becoming the first men’s Olympic 800m freestyle champion on Thursday when he touched ahead of Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri in a nailbiter.

Paltrinieri led virtually from the start before Finke hauled him in over the final 50m to touch in 7min 41.87sec.

The Italian was second in 7:42.11, with Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk third in 7:42.33.

“I just wanted to get my hand on the wall. I’m so happy I could switch into another gear," said Finke.

RELATED NEWS

“It means a lot. Coming into this there was a lot of doubt around American distance so I’m happy to get a medal on board for the team. I’m just really excited."

Paltrinieri was the top seed, with the fastest lifetime best of the group. He was also the only swimmer in Tokyo to have broken 7:40 in the event.

He went out fast and had a body-length lead after 100m, stretching his advantage as the race progressed.

But he tired in the final 100m, with Finke finding a late burst of speed to overtake him in the dying stages.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 29, 2021, 10:09 IST