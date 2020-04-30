SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Targets 100% Renewable Energy

Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games said in the report that the renewable energy mix will be from clearly identified power sources.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 11:27 PM IST
Share this:

Tokyo: The Tokyo Olympic Games will be powered by electricity from 100 per cent renewable energy, according to a Sustainability Pre-Games Report published on Thursday.

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) said in the report that the renewable energy mix will be from clearly identified power sources and will include electricity from the areas affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami nine years ago.

In the 270-page report, Tokyo 2020 said that medal podiums will be made from post-consumer plastic packaging collected throughout Japan and will "be utilized' after the Games, Xinhua news agency reports.

The medals of both Games had been made from metals of recycled electronics that have been collected all over Japan since April 2017.

The report said that in addition to 500 fuel cell electric vehicles that will be used at the Games, hydrogen will be used as the fuel for the Olympic and Paralympic Cauldrons and the Torches during part of its journey through Japan.

The Tokyo government will also use hydrogen energy in some of the Olympic Village facilities.

It was confirmed in the report that recyclable paper containers for serving meals will be provided to spectators to encourage their use over single-use plastics. Tokyo 2020 will also promote proper waste sorting to achieve its target of reusing and recycling 65 per cent of Games-time waste.

This report was originally scheduled for release on March 30, but was put on hold due to the postponement of the Games.

Taking into consideration the need to update stakeholders, Tokyo 2020 decided to proceed with publication after making necessary adjustments.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    24,162

    +1,180*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,610

    +1,823*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,373

    +576*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,075

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,995,970

    +0*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,209,984

    +0*

  • Cured/Discharged

    985,957

    +0*  

  • Total DEATHS

    228,057

    +0*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres