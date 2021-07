Australia’s Kaylee McKeown set a new Olympic record to win the women’s 100m backstroke gold medal Tuesday, upsetting arch-rival Regan Smith.

McKeown touched in 57.47sec, fractionally outside her own world record, with Canada’s Kylie Masse second in 57.72 and American Smith third in 58.05.

More to come…

