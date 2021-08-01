Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia On Japanese Soil to Grapple in The Games, Tweets Picture Saying ‘Hello from Tokyo’

More than a year ago, in March, India’s wrestling virtuoso Bajrang Punia decided to quit social media to train and prep himself for the Tokyo Olympics. However, he’s back and active on social media and looks all set to grapple on the mat in Japan.

The Jhajjar-born ace wrestler recently tweeted a picture of himself standing in front of India’s flag, fluttering in the air, at the Olympic village. The background is occupied by multiple flags of different countries that have participated in the games. In the caption, he wrote, “Hello from Tokyo!” with #Tokyo2020 and #TeamIndia.

The Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee was in Russia, training for the Tokyo Olympics, far away from his home and family. Bajrang wanted to practice against the well-experienced and champion wrestlers of Russia. He was accompanied by Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia, who will be competing in the men’s 57 kg and 86 kg, respectively.

Bajrang, along with the other two wrestlers, flew from Russia on a flight to Tokyo on July 29. On the same day, he took to Twitter to post a picture of himself on the airport before boarding the flight, with the caption, “To Tokyo to claim what’s ours. Jai Hind.”

Bajrang is one of the favourable contenders shouldering the hopes of the entire country to add another medal to the medal tally. The two-time Commonwealth Championship and Asian Championship gold medalist is set to compete in the men’s 65 kg freestyle category. He is seeded second, behind Russia’s Gadzhimurad Rashidov and before Kazakh’s Daulet Niyazbekov.

The Indian grappler also went through a knee injury and was advised to stay away from the mat for a fortnight. However, he recovered and has come back stronger than ever. Bajrang is being coached by Shako Bentinidis, who is hopeful about Bajrang’s form and said that he has improved a lot from last year.

