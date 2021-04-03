Tokyo Olympics-bound Boxer Ashish Kumar Recovering from Coronavirus

The 2019 Asian Championships silver-medallist from Sundernagar in Himachal Pradesh returned from Spain only last week where he had to undergo quarantine. “I’m at home now. But my focus is the Tokyo Olympics. I want to stay healthy and fit to give my best in Japan," he said of his future plans.
His immediate plan is to join the national camp in Patiala next week. “Right now, I am doing normal training for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. But I will resume vigorous training when I join the camp," he added.
The tournament in Spain was his third international exposure tour since December 2020. “Overall, it was a good experience to compete with leading boxers from Europe. But I missed the final bout due to infection," he added.
Kumar says he had mild throat pain and fever for two days. “That was all. After that, it was okay. During quarantine in Spain, I used to do general training to keep myself busy. There wasn’t any loss in appetite," he revealed.
His next target is a podium finish at the Asian Championships in May. “A good performance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics will be a big boost to my confidence," he said.