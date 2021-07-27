Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lovlina And Men's Hockey Team Sparkle But Another Heartbreaking Day For Shooters

The fifth day of the Tokyo Olympics turned out to be a mixed day for India. Their biggest medal hopes, shooters, continued to misfire but some encouraging performances led by boxer Lovlina Borgohain and men’s hockey team kept their hopes alive and ticking.

Let’s take a look at how Indians fared on Tuesday

Sorry Show in Shooting

Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, part of India’s 10m air pistol mixed team, raised hopes after topping the first phase of qualification at the Asaka Range. They collected 582 points and it appeared the wait for a shooting medal will end today. It wasn’t to be.

In the Qualification 2, the duo finished seventh after managing 380 across two series with both Saurabh and Manu committing errors. The pair of Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal, the second Indian team in the event, didn’t advance to the next phase, exiting in Qualification 1. They finished 17th after managing 564 across six series.

In the 10m air rifle mixed team event, two Indian teams were in action. Neither failed to clear the first qualification stage. Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar managed a 12th spot with a total of 626.5 while Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar were 18th with an aggregate score of 623.8.

Dominance in Field Hockey

After a 1-7 thrashing at the hands of world’s top-ranked Australia, India men’s hockey team made an impressive return against world No. 9 Spain for a 3-0 win. Rupinder Pal Singh scored a brace (15th minute and 51st minute) while Simranjeet Singh (14th minute) scored one goal in the dominating show.

The decision from coach Graham Reid to start with Simranjeet and leave Gurjant Singh on the bench paid rich dividends with the former scoring the first goal. Olympic champions Argentina await India in their next Pool A fixture.

Spirited Fight From Achanta

Against reigning Olympic and world champion Ma Long, India’s Achanta Sharath Kamal put up a stern fight, taking a game off against the legendary Chinese. After losing the opening game 7-11, Achnata drew level winning 11-8 but Long edged ahead in the following with a close 13-11 win and went on to pocket the final two games 11-4, 11-4 to make the fourth round. With his exit, India’s challenge in table tennis has ended.

Borgohain a Win Away From Securing Medal

Debutant Lovlina Borgohain defeated veteran Nadine Apetz in a close encounter to progress to the quarterfinals of women’s 69 kg event. The 23-year-old Borgohain registered a 3-2 win over her German opponent who is 12 years her senior. She is the first India boxer to enter last-16 at the ongoing Games.

Shetty-Rankireddy Exit Despite Win

In the men’s doubles event, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated English pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in straight games in what was their third match of the competition. However, the 21-17, 21-19 win wasn’t enough for the Indian duo as they finished third in their Group A. In fact, all three teams in the group finished on same points but Shetty and Rankireddy didn’t progress having won the least number of games with the other two entering quarters.

Sailing

In women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Nethra Kumanan finished 32nd and 38th in the fifth and sixth race respectively. In the men’s event, Vishnu Saravan finished 23rd, 22nd and 12th in the fourth, fifth and sixth race respectively.

In the Race 01 of men’s Skiff - 49er, Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakar finished 18th. The second and third race of the event were postponed due to bad weather.

