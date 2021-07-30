Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Secures India's Second Medal, Twitter Overflows With Joy

Lovlina Borgohain secured India’s second medal at the Tokyo Olympics after she won her 69kg bout against Chinses Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen by 4-1 split decision. She also became the second Indian female boxer after Mary Kom to win a medal for India at the Olympics and third overall including Vijender Singh. Lovlina will now take on Turkey’s reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal on August 4.

After getting bye in the first round, Lovlina had defeated Germany’s Nadine Apetz, a boxer nearly 12 years elder to her, 3-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

Here’s how Twitter reacted after Lovlina confirmed her semi-final berth:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was one of the very first to congratulate Lovlina on her achievement.

This is a BIG punch ❤️You continue to make us proud #LovlinaBorgohain and keep India’s flag high & shining at #TokyoOlympics2020. Well done @LovlinaBorgohai pic.twitter.com/RYFACkNXUN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2021

Former Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was also not left behind, he took to Twitter and wrote, “India is confirmed of 2nd Olympics medal. What a lovely Boxing from Lovlina…"

India is confirmed of 2nd Olympics medalWhat a lovely Boxing from Lovlina@LovlinaBorgohai has reached semi-finals and looking for Gold medal in #Tokyo2020 Olympics!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Rc3IU93svF— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 30, 2021

Current Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur too wished Lovlina.

Lovlina has entered the Semi Finals !Well done @LovlinaBorgohai, what an amazing news for India to wake up to today! We’ve been glued to the tv screen watching you in action! https://t.co/s1Tk1BGxV7 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2021

Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on entering the Semi Final. What a great performance it was. I’m confident that you won’t settle for anything less than the Gold medal. We are so proud of you. Keep shining #LovlinaBorgohain pic.twitter.com/zDYgPHAMml— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 30, 2021

Remember the name! #LovlinaBorgohain . She ensures 2nd medal for #TeamIndia at Tokyo; Beats former World Champion from Taipei 4:1 to reach the Semis.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/4g1lKPF3Gb— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 30, 2021

Medal confirmed for Lovlina!!!! Great show!!! Amazing amazing amazing— Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 30, 2021

Many congratulations to @LovlinaBorgohai for winning her quarterfinal welterweight bout at #Tokyo2020. India is now assured of 2nd Olympic medal. India’s daughters continue to make us all proud. pic.twitter.com/6xG06stfE1 — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 30, 2021

The day gets sweeter as Boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins her quarter-final welterweight bout and India is assured of another medal. #Lovlina #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/kELSDlD5dh— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 30, 2021

Borgohain, a two-time world championship bronze-medallist, displayed tremendous calm in the face of a plucky opponent, who had beaten her in the past. She was aggressive to start with, followed it up with a tremendous counter-attacking game and kept her defence tight in the final three minutes to emerge triumphant.

