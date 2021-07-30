CHANGE LANGUAGE
3-MIN READ

Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Secures India's Second Medal, Twitter Overflows With Joy

India's Lovlina Borgohain in action at Tokyo 2020 (AFP)

Tokyo Olympics: India’s Lovlina Borgohain secured another medal for India with her win in the quarter-final of women’s 69kg boxing competition Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Lovlina Borgohain secured India’s second medal at the Tokyo Olympics after she won her 69kg bout against Chinses Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen by 4-1 split decision. She also became the second Indian female boxer after Mary Kom to win a medal for India at the Olympics and third overall including Vijender Singh. Lovlina will now take on Turkey’s reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal on August 4.

After getting bye in the first round, Lovlina had defeated Germany’s Nadine Apetz, a boxer nearly 12 years elder to her, 3-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

Here’s how Twitter reacted after Lovlina confirmed her semi-final berth:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was one of the very first to congratulate Lovlina on her achievement.

Former Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was also not left behind, he took to Twitter and wrote, “India is confirmed of 2nd Olympics medal. What a lovely Boxing from Lovlina…"

Current Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur too wished Lovlina.

Borgohain, a two-time world championship bronze-medallist, displayed tremendous calm in the face of a plucky opponent, who had beaten her in the past. She was aggressive to start with, followed it up with a tremendous counter-attacking game and kept her defence tight in the final three minutes to emerge triumphant.

first published:July 30, 2021, 09:53 IST