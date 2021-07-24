Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Vikas Krishan Handed Shock Defeat by Japanese Quincy Mensah Okazawa in Opening Round

It was a mixed first day for Team India at Tokyo 2020 as some results went in their favour, while in others huge upsets were caused. One such upset was of boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav, who was ousted from the welterweight division in the first round itself, by Japanese opponent

Quincy Mensah Okazawa. The latter put up a brave fight to the Indian and won the bout rather convincingly 5-0.

Interestingly, for Tokyo 2020, India had fielded nine pugilists — their highest ever in a single edition of the Olympics. Krishan, who was seen as a big medal prospect will now head home empty-handed.

The 29-year-old Krishan sustained a cut below his left eye in the high-voltage clash, which, according to team sources, he competed with a shoulder niggle. He was the only Indian boxer in action on the day.

Okazawa dominated from start to finish, who seemed like a nimble-footed dancer in the ring, controlling the proceedings with utmost ease against the two-time Olympian Indian. The 25-year-old Okazawa is of Ghanaian decent and was a silver-medallist at the 2019 Asian championships and a quarterfinalist at the world championships the same year.

He will next face Cuba’s third-seeded Roniel Iglesias in the round of 16. Iglesias is the 2012 Olympic gold-medallist and also a former world champion.

On Sunday, six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) and Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik will compete in their opening bouts.

