Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal Will Inspire Upcoming Generation: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to the Indian men hockey team over the phone after they clinched bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, extending an invitation to celebrate the win together.

The Indian team, led by Manpreet Singh, ended the country’s 41-year wait for an Olympic medal. The squad will reach Odisha on 16th August 2021.

Congratulating the team for their spectacular victory against German, Patnaik said, “This historic win at Tokyo 2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future."

Former India captain Dilip Tirkey also extended his wishes. “I’m proud of this team. It’s great day for country," Tirkey said while also lauding the efforts of CM Patnaik towards the development of the sport.

Sports and Youth Affairs minister Tusharkanti said, “It is a historic moment for all of us. After the Sahara Group left the sponsorship, our CM Naveen Patnaik took up the decision to sponsor both the men’s and women teams."

Member of Indian men’s hockey team Amit Rohidas’ brother Niranjan Rohidas said," I am out of words. We are very happy."

