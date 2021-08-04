Tokyo Olympics: Bronze Medallist Lovlina Borgohain Pens a Note of Gratitude

Lovlina Borgohain tried her best but World no.1 Busenaz Surmeneli dominated her throughout. Lovlina’s exit in the semi-final ended India’s quest for gold in boxing but she did add another bronze to India’s medal tally. Lovlina went down 0-5 in the 69kg semifinal at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday. The Indian pugilist fell short as the Turkish athlete outpunched her way to the final. Lovlina lost after all five judges unanimously ruled the decision in Surmeneli’s favour.

Following the defeat, the Indian boxer expressed disappointment but that did not make her nation any less proud of her. Lovlina thanked each and every one for all the love and support, in a post she shared on Twitter.

She began her note by reflecting on her journey to the Tokyo Olympics as ‘wonderful’. Lovlina noted, “Finally, my years of preparation have yielded me an Olympic medal. Although I was aiming for Gold, there’s always a next time and hopefully in the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

She extended her heartfelt gratitude to fellow citizens for their prayers and wishes and dedicated her medal to the nation. She also acknowledged the support of all the sports organisations, government associations and coaches.

“This journey won’t be possible without the acknowledgment of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Ministry of Sports, Sports Authority of India, TOPS, OGQ, Assam Government, my chief coach Raffaele Bergamasco sir, personal coach Sandhya Gurung ma’am, sports scientist Amey Kolekar sir, physio Hemanta Kolita sir, nutritionist, all coaches, IOS Sports and boxing fraternity for their constant support.”

The 23-year-old concluded her note by writing, “My family has played a pivotal role in my success. They were there with me through thick and thin, especially my mother who motivated me a lot despite her illness. Jai Hind.”

The young boxer wrote in the tweet, “I am grateful to everyone for your love and support.”

I am grateful to everyone for your love and support. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/M3BZ5FvpCS— Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) August 4, 2021

Speaking to ANI, her father Tiken Borgohain said, “I’m happy with her bronze medal. I don’t watch her matches live. She will be sad right now as her dream was to win the gold medal."

Lovlina is now the third Indian boxer to win the bronze at the showpiece event after Vijender Singh in 2008, and MC Mary Kom in 2012. She told ANI, “A medal is a medal even if it is of Olympic or inter-district. Since I have started boxing I always dreamt of playing in the Olympics and winning the gold here. Am feeling good currently that a medal came in the Olympics but my expectations were not met."

