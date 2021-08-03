Tokyo Olympics: Canadian Diver Pamela Ware Scores Rare 0.0 at Olympics After Landing Feet First

Athletes train all their lives for that one chance to represent their country and showcase their talent on the world stage during the Olympics. However, when the stage is bigger, even the smallest mistakes and accidents can overshadow your hard work for years. Something similar happened to Canadian Diver Pamela Ware who crashed out of the semifinal event at the Tokyo Olympics after a rare score of 0.0 in her last attempt at the semifinal event.

Pamela took a misstep while approaching for a 3.5 difficulty dive and was forced to abort her planned attempt the second she jumped. As a result, she landed in the pool on her feet and scored a rare 0.0 at the Olympics. Her low dive score eliminated her from the race to podium finish and she exited the tournament after this miscue.

#ULTIMAHORAOTRO CERO en CLAVADOS Ahora fue la canadiense PAMELA WARE quien perdió la concentración y no pudo lanzar su clavado. Ayer fue la mexicana Arantxa Chávez @ArantxaChvezM1 Ambas quedaron fuera de la competencia. Acá los dos fallos muy parecidos… pic.twitter.com/17dwJBURJM — ú (@davosv2004) July 31, 2021

Speaking to Canadian broadcaster CBC, the athlete said that had she gone for the dive, she would have ended up hurting herself. Pamela later posted an Instagram video thanking her fans for the support and said that she was proud of her journey despite the failure at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

She started off the video by thanking her fans for their encouragement during this time and said that she was proud to have come some far. Overwhelmed by emotions, Pamela’s voice choked, and she added that what people see at the competition is only a fraction of the effort it takes to reach this point and she was completely ready for the big day. However, she made a mistake and that could have happened to anyone. She reemphasized fact that she was proud of her journey and hoped to make a comeback soon.

Pamela's video has so far got over 70 thousand views along with several comments on the platform. Her fans and fellow athletes expressed their solidarity with her and said that it was just bad luck, and she would soon make a comeback like a champion.

