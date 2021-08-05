Tokyo Olympics: Cash Award of Rs One Crore for Each of Punjab Players in Bronze Winning Team

The Punjab government on Thursday announced that it will give a cash award of Rs one crore to each of the state hockey player, who was part of the Indian men’s team that won a bronze medal in the Olympic Games. Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi made the announcement after India beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze play-off.
“On this historic day for #IndianHockey I am delighted to announce a cash award of Rs 1crore each to players 4m#Punjab We await ur return to celebrate the much deserving medal in #Olympics," Sodhi tweeted.
Punjab had eight players, including skipper Manpreet Singh, in the Indian men’s hockey team. The others are Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Mandeep Singh. On Friday, Sodhi had announced that the hockey players from the state participating in the Tokyo Olympics would get Rs 2.25 crore each if the team wins a gold medal.
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – LIVE | FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | MEDALS TALLY | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also congratulated the team and said entire India is proud of its talented players.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here