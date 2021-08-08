CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News»Olympics»Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Bajrang Punia Carries The Indian Flag
The Tokyo Olympics are coming to a close today. Check out the live updates from the Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony. Also check the Tokyo Games Closing Ceremony Latest Pictures and Videos.

News18 Sports | August 08, 2021, 17:50 IST
tokyo olympics closing ceremony live photos

Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Live Updates: There will be no limit on the number of Indian athletes attending the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday but count of the officials has been capped at 10.

In contrast to the ethnic outfit that athletes wore during the opening ceremony, they will be seen in comfortable track suits.

Tokyo 2020 Full Coverage: Schedule | Results | Medals Tally

Aug 08, 2021 17:50 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Live: In women's marathon, Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won gold while her team-mate Brigid Kosgei took silver. Molly Seidel of USA took the bronze.

Aug 08, 2021 17:37 (IST)

2020 Tokyo Games Closing Ceremony Live: The medals ceremony for the men's and women's marathon events is being held now.

Aug 08, 2021 17:33 (IST)

Time for the national anthem of Greece.

Aug 08, 2021 17:33 (IST)

2020 Summer Games Live Closing Ceremony: singer-songwriter Milet is performing now.  "Her deep, husky voice is unlike any other and has made her a growing presence on the global stage" - state the organisers. 

Aug 08, 2021 17:31 (IST)

BMX!

Aug 08, 2021 17:30 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: DJ Matsunaga - a track maker and turntablist, in the house. He became the world's best DJ in 2019 after winning a DJ competition in London.

Aug 08, 2021 17:27 (IST)

This was magical!

Aug 08, 2021 17:24 (IST)

Wonder where we can buy them!

Aug 08, 2021 17:19 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Live: The official version of the opening act: "Beautiful, dancing colours swirl together, representing the many colours of the world’s flags, melding together in this moment. As a symbol of individual passion, dedication, hopes and dreams, many points of light are emitted by each athlete on the field."

Aug 08, 2021 17:18 (IST)

2020 Tokyo Games Closing Ceremony Live: A band playing music. And a scenery  of a park has been created with performers doing various activities. Some are skipping ropes, others doing splits, some are waving at the athletes.

Aug 08, 2021 17:15 (IST)

The athletes have arrived. And off we go with the ceremony. Oh beautiful. Lights, Dancing colours on the floor and dancing lights filling up the space coming together to form the Olympic rings. And in the the fireworks go off in the background.

Aug 08, 2021 17:13 (IST)

From left, International Olympic Committee's President Thomas Bach, Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike watch the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium (AP Photo)

Aug 08, 2021 17:11 (IST)

2020 Summer Games Live Closing Ceremony: Ah yes! The first visuals of the Indian contingent. A happy bunch. They must celebrate wildly. This has been their best ever showing at an Olympic. Party on guys!

Aug 08, 2021 17:10 (IST)

When was the last time you saw so many people together at the same place? (And so close to each other!)

Aug 08, 2021 17:08 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: In walks the Japanese squad and they are having the time of their lives. Dressed in blue tracks and red jerseys. This is once-in-a-lifetime experience - enjoying the moment in your own country.

Aug 08, 2021 17:05 (IST)

Selfie Time

Aug 08, 2021 17:03 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Live: So pleasing to see the athletes just enjoying the occasion now. Some are dancing, taking selfies, talking among selves. Unlike the opening ceremony which was quite formal and in all honsety, the pressure of an Olympics could easily do that to you. But with the event done, they can now relax. It's like a carnival!

Aug 08, 2021 16:57 (IST)

2020 Tokyo Games Closing Ceremony Live: And in walk the athletes who have entertained the world with their performance across several sporting disciplines over the 16 days. A proud moment for them. Tears of joy for some, disappointment for others but one thing is common - each of them is returning home with memories for a lifetime.

Aug 08, 2021 16:55 (IST)

The flag-bearers of each nation have formed a circle around the rostrum

 
Aug 08, 2021 16:52 (IST)

Lovely to see them!

Aug 08, 2021 16:49 (IST)

Arigato!

Aug 08, 2021 16:48 (IST)

2020 Summer Games Live Closing Ceremony: India with 1 Gold, 2 Silver And 4 Bronze medals have finished 48th in the standings. This is India's best ever haul at an Olympic with Neeraj Chopra becoming the first ever from his country to win a gold in athletics.

Aug 08, 2021 16:42 (IST)

2020 Tokyo Games Closing Ceremony Live: And in walk the flag-bearers of each country thaty took part at the Tokyo Olympics. Bajrang Punia, the bronze medallist in men's 65kg is carrying the Indian flah

Aug 08, 2021 16:39 (IST)

AP says, "It began with a virus and a yearlong pause. It ended with a typhoon blowing through and, still, a virus. In between: just about everything.

The Tokyo Olympics, christened with “2020” but held in mid-2021 after being interrupted for a year by the coronavirus, glided to their conclusion in a COVID-emptied stadium Sunday night as an often surreal mixed bag for Japan and for the world.

A drum-inflected closing ceremony with the theme “Worlds We Share” — an optimistic but ironic notion at this human moment — was set to pivot to a live feed from Paris, host of the 2024 Summer Games. And with that, the strangest Olympic Games on record began closing their books for good" 

Aug 08, 2021 16:38 (IST)

The flag is being carried with the background score of the movie Tokyo Story playing. And now the national anthem of Japan.

Aug 08, 2021 16:37 (IST)

With fireworks, the organisers express their "gratitude for the countless individuals who lent us their strength and helped us make it to the Closing Ceremony."

Aug 08, 2021 16:36 (IST)

Despite the pandemic, the one-year delay and the soaring costs, the Japanese public may still find a sweet spot for the Tokyo Olympics, the way it did for the storied 1964 Games.

Why? A historic haul of medals.

Japan had its best Olympic production in every category: the most gold medals (27), the most overall (58), and a third-place finish in gold medals behind two much larger countries — the United States and China, reports AP.

Aug 08, 2021 16:35 (IST)

So we get underway with the closing ceremony in Tokyo. After the introductions of the dignitaries, the national flag of Japan has been brought in.

Aug 08, 2021 16:33 (IST)

So here we are at the end of the extraordinary Tokyo Games which were held despite the world battling coronavirus pandemic. I doff my hat to the organisers of the Games for pulling off the event without many hiccups. 

Aug 08, 2021 16:21 (IST)

USA have edged past China to top the Tokyo 2020 medals tally

Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony live (AFP Photo)

A majority of the hockey and wrestling contingent is expected to attend the ceremony that begins 4.30 PM IST. Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who claimed a bronze on Saturday, will be India’s flag bearer as announced earlier.

As per protocols followed by Indian Olympic Association, the medal winners including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be duly made flag bearers in the future multi sporting events including Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year.

Men’s hockey skipper Manpreet Singh and champion boxer M C Mary Kom were India’s flagbearers at the opening ceremony.

Considering the COVID-19 threat, the Indian delegates in Tokyo had limited the count of officials at the opening ceremony to six, while a significant number of athletes stayed away from the event to focus on their competition the following day.

India capped off its best-ever performance in the Olympics with a haul of seven medals, including a gold, at Tokyo.

