Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Bajrang Punia Carries The Indian Flag

Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Live Updates: There will be no limit on the number of Indian athletes attending the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday but count of the officials has been capped at 10.
In contrast to the ethnic outfit that athletes wore during the opening ceremony, they will be seen in comfortable track suits.
Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Live: The official version of the opening act: "Beautiful, dancing colours swirl together, representing the many colours of the world’s flags, melding together in this moment. As a symbol of individual passion, dedication, hopes and dreams, many points of light are emitted by each athlete on the field."
Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Live: So pleasing to see the athletes just enjoying the occasion now. Some are dancing, taking selfies, talking among selves. Unlike the opening ceremony which was quite formal and in all honsety, the pressure of an Olympics could easily do that to you. But with the event done, they can now relax. It's like a carnival!
2020 Tokyo Games Closing Ceremony Live: And in walk the athletes who have entertained the world with their performance across several sporting disciplines over the 16 days. A proud moment for them. Tears of joy for some, disappointment for others but one thing is common - each of them is returning home with memories for a lifetime.
AP says, "It began with a virus and a yearlong pause. It ended with a typhoon blowing through and, still, a virus. In between: just about everything.
The Tokyo Olympics, christened with “2020” but held in mid-2021 after being interrupted for a year by the coronavirus, glided to their conclusion in a COVID-emptied stadium Sunday night as an often surreal mixed bag for Japan and for the world.
A drum-inflected closing ceremony with the theme “Worlds We Share” — an optimistic but ironic notion at this human moment — was set to pivot to a live feed from Paris, host of the 2024 Summer Games. And with that, the strangest Olympic Games on record began closing their books for good"
Despite the pandemic, the one-year delay and the soaring costs, the Japanese public may still find a sweet spot for the Tokyo Olympics, the way it did for the storied 1964 Games.
Why? A historic haul of medals.
Japan had its best Olympic production in every category: the most gold medals (27), the most overall (58), and a third-place finish in gold medals behind two much larger countries — the United States and China, reports AP.
A majority of the hockey and wrestling contingent is expected to attend the ceremony that begins 4.30 PM IST. Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who claimed a bronze on Saturday, will be India’s flag bearer as announced earlier.
As per protocols followed by Indian Olympic Association, the medal winners including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be duly made flag bearers in the future multi sporting events including Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year.
Men’s hockey skipper Manpreet Singh and champion boxer M C Mary Kom were India’s flagbearers at the opening ceremony.
Considering the COVID-19 threat, the Indian delegates in Tokyo had limited the count of officials at the opening ceremony to six, while a significant number of athletes stayed away from the event to focus on their competition the following day.
India capped off its best-ever performance in the Olympics with a haul of seven medals, including a gold, at Tokyo.
