CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Expert Says Focus is on Risk Minimisation During Event
1-MIN READ

Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Expert Says Focus is on Risk Minimisation During Event

Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tokyo Olympics coronavirus expert has said that shutting out the virus completely will be difficult but they are working to minimise risk.

Completely shutting out the coronavirus will be too difficult and the focus on COVID measures should be on risk minimisation, said a Tokyo 2020 Olympic coronavirus expert on Friday. He added that organisers will need the full cooperation of athletes and foreign delegations in order for the coronavirus measures to work.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was postponed once due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is scheduled to start on July 23, amid concerns that the event would potentially spread the virus and burden local medical systems.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 11, 2021, 15:22 IST