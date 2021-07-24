Tokyo Olympics Day 1: Indian Archers in Action, New Records Set in Archery and Rowing

The Tokyo Olympics began on Friday with archery and rowing events and the Indian athletes were in action in archery. The two Olympic events began before the opening ceremony, which was scheduled for 4.30pm IST. Indian archers Deepika Kumari was in action in the women’s individual ranking round while Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav were in action in the men’s individual ranking round.

Here is how the Indian athletes performed on Friday.

1. Deepika Kumari finished ninth in the women’s individual ranking round with 663 points. The world’s top-ranked archer thus secured an easy first-round clash where she will take on world No. 193 Karma of Bhutan.

Tokyo Olympics: FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

2. In the men’s individual rankings, none of India’s three Indian archers managed a top-30 finish. However, Pravin Jadhav outshone his two more experienced countrymates and finished 31st with 656 points out of a maximum 720.

3. Atanu Das collected 653 points and thus finished at the 35th spot.

4. Tarundeep Rai, a former Asian Games silver medalist, making his third Olympic appearance, managed 37th spot with 652 points. Thus, both Indian men’s and mixed team have managed ninth place finishes after taking into account the individual scores.

Apart from the Indians in action, French rowers Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias set a new Olympic Best time in men’s double sculls event. They set the time at 6:10.45, breaking the old mark of 6:11.30 by New Zealand at London 2012.

In archery, Korea’s An San finished with an Olympic record score of 680. She surpassed Lina Herasymenko’s past record of 673 points set way back in 1996.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here