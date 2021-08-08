Tokyo Olympics, Day 16: Full Scehdule and Live Streaming Details

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will conclude on Sunday, August 8. This Summer Olympics has been unique in many ways. Sports enthusiasts were not allowed to watch any of the events due to the ongoing pandemic situation across the globe. Even though the games were held in 2021, the organisers chose to retain the original name. The delay was caused due to the global impact of the novel coronavirus.

As the prestigious event comes to an end, here is a look at the events that are scheduled to take place on the last day:

Volleyball- Women’s Gold Medal Match

Water Polo- Men’s Bronze Medal Match and Men’s Gold Medal Match

Boxing- Men’s Final (Lightweight), Women’s Final (Lightweight), Women’s Final (Middleweight) and Men’s Final (Middleweight)

Handball- Women’s Gold Medal Match, Women’s Bronze’s Medal Match

Athletics- Men’s Marathon Final

Basketball- Women’s Gold Medal Match

Cycling- Women’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4, Women’s Sprint Semifinals - Race 1, Men’s Keirin Quarterfinals - Heat 1, Men’s Keirin Quarterfinals - Heat 2, Men’s Keirin Quarterfinals - Heat 3, Women’s Sprint Semifinals - Race 2, Women’s Omnium Tempo Race 2/4, Women’s Sprint Semi-Finals - Decider, Women’s Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places, Men’s Keirin Semifinals - Heat 1, Men’s Keirin Semifinals - Heat 2, Women’s Sprint Finals - Race 1, Women’s Omnium Elimination Race 3/4, Women’s Sprint Finals - Race 2, Men’s Keirin Final 7-12, Men’s Keirin Final 1-6, Women’s Sprint Finals - Decider, Women’s Omnium Points Race 4/4

Rhythmic Gymnastics- Group All-Around Final - Rotation 1, Group All-Around Final - Rotation 2

The performance of the Indian contingent has been remarkable this time. Kamalpreet Kaur’s performance in the discus throw won millions of hearts after she made a direct entry in the finals. She managed the spot after her discus throw covered a distance of 64 meters in the qualifying round. The Indian Men’s hockey team scripted history after winning the bronze medal after 41 years. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu became the only Indian woman badminton player to have managed two Olympic medals. She got a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics and won the silver in the Rio Olympics. Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya and weightlifter Mira Bai Chanu made the country proud with their respective silver medals. Wrestler Bajrang Punia settled for a bronze this time while Aditi Ashok finished at number 4 in golf.

