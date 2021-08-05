Tokyo Olympics, Deepak Punia vs Myles Amine Bronze Medal Match: Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Indian Wrestler Deepak Punia will face Repechage bout winner Myles Amine from San Marino on Thursday, August 5 at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo. The 22-year-old wrestler lost the semi-final match against World Championship winner David Taylor from the United States on Wednesday, August 3. However, his performance in the quarter-final against China’s Lin Zushen and Nigeria’s Ekerekeme Agiomor in the round of 16 match has been praiseworthy.

Myles made his spot in the bronze level match after defeating Belarus’ Ali Shabanu by 2-0 in the Repechage bout. The 24-year-old wrestler from San Marino has been winning medals for the last couple of years. He has won a silver and a bronze medal in the European championship. He booked his berth at the Summer Olympics after reaching the semi-final round in the 2019 World Championships. While he was studying at the University of Michigan, Myles was named NCAA All-American three times. He also got the Academic All-Big Ten and National Wrestling Coaches Association [NWCA] All-Academic Team honours four times each along with the Athletic Academic Achievement Award four times.

What time is the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 86 kg wrestling bronze medal bout?

The bout is scheduled for 4:40 PM IST on Thursday, August 5. The match will be played on mat B of the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.

Which TV channel will telecast the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 86 kg wrestling bronze medal bout?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The bout can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Apart from that Indians can also watch it on DD National channel.

How can I stream the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 86 kg wrestling bronze medal bout?

The Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 86 kg wrestling bronze medal bout can be live streamed through the Sony LIV app and website.

