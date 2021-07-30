CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament#RajKundra
Home» News» Sports» Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari Seals Quarterfinals Berth, Ousts Ksenia Perova of ROC
1-MIN READ

Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari Seals Quarterfinals Berth, Ousts Ksenia Perova of ROC

India's Deepika Kumari in action during the mixed team event at the 2020 Summer Olympics (AP)

India's Deepika Kumari in action during the mixed team event at the 2020 Summer Olympics (AP)

World number one archer Deepika Kumari will face An San of South Korea in the quarterfinals stage.

World number one archer Deepika Kumari beat former world champion Ksenia Perova of the Russian Olympic Committee in a thrilling shoot-off to advance to the women’s individual quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics here on Friday. Locked 5-5 after the regulation five-setter, the 27-year-old Indian held her nerves in the shoot-off to deliver a perfect 10, hitting the bull’s eye, to topple the Russian, a team silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Starting off the one-arrow shoot-off, the Russian crumbled under pressure as she misfired a seven while a composed Deepika sealed the issue 6-5 (10-7) without any fuss. For the three-time Olympian Deepika, this was her first win from three matches against the 2017 world champion as she became the first Indian to make the last-eight stage in an individual event of the archery competition in the Olympics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 30, 2021, 06:53 IST