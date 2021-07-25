CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo Olympics: Defending Champion Andy Murray Out of Singles With Injury
1-MIN READ

Tokyo Olympics: Defending Champion Andy Murray Out of Singles With Injury

Andy Murray will stay in Tokyo to play doubles with Joe Salisbury

Two-time defending Olympic tennis champion Andy Murray withdrew Sunday from the men’s singles tournament due to a muscle injury, Team GB said in a statement.

Murray, 34,  won will stay in Tokyo to play doubles with Joe Salisbury. The pair won their opening match of the competition on Saturday.

“I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe," Murray said in a statement.

first published:July 25, 2021, 09:11 IST