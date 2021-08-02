Tokyo Olympics: Families of History-making Women Hockey Players Revel in Spotlight

They have seen them grow through challenging circumstances and families of Indian women hockey players, who made history by reaching their maiden Olympic semifinals, celebrated the achievement, hoping that they would go further and fetch the gold medal in Tokyo.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, whose solitary goal in the 22nd minute gave India the winning lead against the mighty Australians, hails from Amritsar and her family said they have been celebrating continuously.

“It is all god’s blessings, I am very proud of her. She has worked very hard," said her father Satnam Singh. Rani Rampal’s father Rampal told reporters at their home in Shahabad, Kurukshetra that “we are immensely happy at the team’s performance."

He recalled that right from her childhood, Rani was determined to play hockey and has proved that her decision was right.

“We are happy with the way the entire team played at the Olympics. We are at the threshold of winning gold and I am confident we will," said Rampal, who used to work as a cart-puller.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia played a stellar role in thwarting an attacking Australian team on Monday and her father Mahender Punia told reporters in Sirsa that “the entire country is proud at the performance of the team."

“Entire country wants them to win gold. The team gave their best today and we are confident that they will be back with gold," he said.

Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij spoke to Rani Rampal and congratulated her for the historic feat. “Had a telephonic talk with elated Rani RampalCaptain of India’s women hockey team at #TokyoOlympics which created history. It’s the biggest moment. Congratulated her and entire team. Wished her to achieve the ultimate (gold) in #Tokyo Olympics," Vij said in a tweet.

He also congratulated the men’s hockey team for reaching the semifinals. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart M L Khattar also congratulated the women and men’s hockey teams for their stupendous performance.

