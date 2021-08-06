Tokyo Olympics: Here’s The Inspiring Story of India’s Hockey Coach Piyush Dubey

For the Indian sports lovers, the Hockey side gave them a chance to rejoice like never before as the men’s team broke the 41-year-old jinx by clinching the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. There is a special connection of the Olympic bronze winning squad with Hathras of Uttar Pradesh. Coach of this team, Piyush Dubey, is a resident of Rasmai village in Sadabad.

Immediately after India’s victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up the coach and congratulated him on the win. And as expected, there is a celebratory feeling all around the village. There are a number of interesting anecdotes about Piyush Dubey that only proves his love and dedication for the game.

His father Gavendra Singh Dubey was an officer in the land conservation department and his mother was a teacher. When he was posted in Prayagraj, Piyush took interest in hockey and started playing the game in 1994 when his elder brother Shravan Kumar Dubey saw the spark in the young man. He got good guidance from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach Premshankar Shukla. This coaching helped him and within a few days, he became captain of the side. He then went on to play for Prayagraj University. He was subsequently selected in the State team.

Piyush passed the coach’s exam from Patiala in 2003 and he got his first job as the coach in the city itself. In 2004, he became the coach of the Kendriya Vidyalaya’s hockey team there. After gaining experience, he then went on to work as the coach of Prayagraj University in 2008. Then he topped the SAI’s coach examination and got an appointment at the Sonipat branch of SAI. This is where he prepared many players for National and International levels.

His grandfather Khemkaran Singh Dubey was a great wrestler. Father Gavendra Singh and elder brother Shravan Kumar Dubey have also been wrestlers, while uncle Udayveer Singh is a skilled swimmer. His other brother Lakhan Singh Dubey is also associated with the game.

Piyush Dubey’s elder brother is a reputed industrialist in Gurugram. He considers his brother his idol. Inspired by his father, Piyush wanted to be an IAS officer. However, it was never in his destiny. Even when he passed his preliminary examination of UPSC, he chose hockey. According to his brother, Piyush, who holds a Master degree in economics, always topped in all examinations he appeared

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here