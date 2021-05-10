Tokyo Olympics Highlights May 10: IOC President Cancels Japan Trip, Fake Crowd Noises in Athletics Test Event

Japanese tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori are of the opinion that the organisers must "discuss" whether the Tokyo Olympics can be held safely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Japan's currently in a state of emergency but the IOC and the local Olympic organisers have insisted that they can go ahead with the Games. Osaka said on Sunday there "definitely should be a discussion" on whether the Olympics should go ahead. Nishikori, on the other hand, spoke in a more elaborate manner and said, "I don't know what they are thinking, and I don't know how much they are thinking about how they are gonna make (a) bubble, because this is not like 100 people like these tournaments," he said after beating Fabio Fognini in the Italian Open first round. "It's 10,000 people in the village and playing tournaments. So I don't think it's easy, especially (with) what's happening right now in Japan. It's not doing good."