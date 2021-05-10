sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»Tokyo Olympics Highlights May 10: IOC President Cancels Japan Trip, Fake Crowd Noises in Athletics Test Event
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Tokyo Olympics Highlights May 10: IOC President Cancels Japan Trip, Fake Crowd Noises in Athletics Test Event

News18 Sports | May 10, 2021, 20:03 IST
facebookTwitterskype
Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Olympics Can Be Beacon of Hope, but 60% Japanese Want the Event Cancelled

Tokyo Olympics Highlights May 10: Check out all the latest updates and news as Tokyo prepares for the Olympics. Japanese tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori opined that the Tokyo Olympics organisers must “discuss” whether the Games can be held safety amid Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the state of coronavirus emergency in Tokyo, IOC president Thomas Bach has had to cancel his trip to the country. The athletics test event in Tokyo gives a sneak peek into how the Olympics might look like two months on. The Olympic Torch Relay is underway in Saga. The flame will begin its journey in Tara Town, before making its way to Kashima City, Ureshino City, Shiroishi Town, Takeo City, Arita Town, Imari City and Genkai Town, before ending the day in Karatsu City.

Karatsu City is the home of Karatsu Castle, a construction that was built in 1608 that is also known as the “Dancing Crane Castle” because of its uncanny resemblance to a crane in full flight.

The 2020 Olympics, which were postponed by a year due to the pandemic, are set to open on July 23.Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of May and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising further questions about whether the Games should go on.

Read More
May 10, 2021 20:03 (IST)

Japanese tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori are of the opinion that the organisers must "discuss" whether the Tokyo Olympics can be held safely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Japan's currently in a state of emergency but the IOC and the local Olympic organisers have insisted that they can go ahead with the Games. Osaka said on Sunday there "definitely should be a discussion" on whether the Olympics should go ahead. Nishikori, on the other hand, spoke in a more elaborate manner and said, "I don't know what they are thinking, and I don't know how much they are thinking about how they are gonna make (a) bubble, because this is not like 100 people like these tournaments," he said after beating Fabio Fognini in the Italian Open first round. "It's 10,000 people in the village and playing tournaments. So I don't think it's easy, especially (with) what's happening right now in Japan. It's not doing good."

May 10, 2021 17:32 (IST)

How the Olympics Might Look Like

With an athletics test event being held in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics, the reality of how the upcoming Games might look like has hit home. Fake cheers, empty seats and the sound of pounding feet is the new era of the Olympics. During the test event, athletes competed in a muted environment where their foot strikes were also echoing. As the athletes were about to reach the finish, record crowd noises filled the stadium. Following the completion of the race, some fan music was played and the athletes rushed back into the tunnel.

May 10, 2021 16:59 (IST)

 IOC President Thomas Bach has canceled a trip to Japan because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday in a statement. Bach was to visit Hiroshima next Monday and meet the torch relay and then probably travel to Tokyo. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said last week that the trip would be “tough” for Bach to make, which was interpreted in Japan as meaning it was canceled. The trip was made impossible because of a state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of the country that has been extended until May 31. The state of emergency was to have ended on Tuesday. The statement said Bach’s visit would be made “as soon a possible.”

May 10, 2021 14:09 (IST)

Veteran US sprinter Justin Gatlin set his sights on winning another Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games on Sunday -- then refused to rule out continuing his career into his 40s. The 39-year-old will become the oldest man ever to win an Olympic track medal if he makes the podium at this summer's coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games. And with former archrival Usain Bolt now retired and reigning world 100m world champion Christian Coleman banned from the Tokyo Games for missing three doping tests, Gatlin said he believes he has a realistic chance. "I hope so -- That's why I'm still here," he said after competing at a test event held behind closed doors at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium. "I love making Olympic teams, but I'm not in it for the free trip. I want to be able to work hard and get on top of that podium again at some point, and I hope this year is that year for me."

May 10, 2021 14:08 (IST)

Three-time Olympian Cate Campbell expressed relief Monday as the Australian team began being vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the Tokyo Games. While Australia has been one of the world's most successful countries in containing the spread of coronavirus, it has fallen far behind the government's own schedule for inoculations. With the Olympics due to start on July 23, Canberra agreed to fast-track access to vaccines for all athletes travelling to Japan, despite accusations of queue-jumping. The rollout began with swimming star Campbell, who is targeting a fourth Olympics, among the first to step forward. We are going into a pretty unknown situation over in Tokyo so to have this little band-aid is a huge weight off everyone's shoulders," she told reporters after being inoculated at the Queensland Academy of Sport in Brisbane.

May 10, 2021 12:08 (IST)

As the coronavirus spreads in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics starting in 11 weeks, one of the world’s least vaccinated nations is showing signs of strain, both societal and political. The government — desperate to show a worried public it is in control of virus efforts even as it pushes a massive sporting event that a growing number of Japanese oppose hosting in a pandemic — on Friday announced a decision to expand and extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas through May 31. For Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the emergency declaration is both a health measure and a political tightrope walk as domestic criticism rises of Japan's seeming determination to hold the Olympics at any cost. 

May 10, 2021 12:08 (IST)

Seated inside Tokyo's new $1.4 billion National Stadium, Sebastian Coe again tried to reassure athletes and skeptical residents of Japan that the postponed Olympics will be safe when they open in just under 11 weeks. An IOC member and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Coe heads track and field's world governing body World Athletics, which ran a test event on Sunday with 420 athletes — only nine of whom entered from outside Japan to compete. The Olympics and Paralympics will draw 15,000 athletes and tens of thousands of officials, judges, media and broadcasters. They will enter a country that has essentially had its borders sealed for more than a year. “I recognize that nine athletes coming for a test event is very different from thousands of competitors coming to this city over the course of the summer months,” Coe said. He added that he was “very empathetic” with the concerns of a Japanese public that has shown in polls it overwhelmingly opposes holding the Olympics during a pandemic.

May 10, 2021 12:07 (IST)

 Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second-ranked tennis player, who represents Japan, was asked about the games at the Italian Open on Sunday. “Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because I’m an athlete and that’s sort of what I’ve been waiting for my entire life,” she said.

Tokyo Olympics Highlights May 10: IOC President Cancels Japan Trip, Fake Crowd Noises in Athletics Test Event
Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Olympics Can Be Beacon of Hope, but 60% Japanese Want the Event Cancelled

Nearly 60% of people in Japan want the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled, an opinion poll showed on Monday, less than three months before the Games are due to begin.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has repeatedly vowed to go ahead with the Olympics despite the spike in COVID-19 cases, but the TBS survey found his support rate at 40%, close to record lows marked earlier this year.

On Sunday, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka said that even though she has waited her whole life to take part in the Olympics, the risks of holding the Tokyo Games should be carefully discussed

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here