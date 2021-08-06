Tokyo Olympics: Himachal Truck Driver’s Son Scripts History With Hockey Bronze

Varun Kumar, who is a part of the Indian men’s hockey team that created history by winning an Olympic medal after 41 years, comes from a humble background. He is a resident of Osal Panchayat in the Dalhousie area of the Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh. Varun’s father is a truck driver, who earns a living by driving a truck in Mithapur village in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Varun completed his education in Jalandhar. He is currently serving in Bharat Petroleum in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. His company also congratulated him on Indian hockey team’s historic win.

Varun plays as a defender in the team. He made his debut in the Indian men’s hockey team in 2011. He was a part of the Indian squad that won a gold medal in the Asia Cup 2017 and the Silver medal in Champions Trophy 2018.

Now, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced that Varun will be awarded Rs 75 lakh for his performance in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Dalhousie MLA Asha Kumari has congratulated Varun and the Indian men’s hockey team. Asha Kumari has also demanded that Varun should be given a government job.

Varun Kumar gave his best to help India in defeating Argentina to seal the quarterfinal berth.

In 1964, India men’s hockey team won the gold medal in Summer Olympics in Tokyo under the leadership of Padma Shri Charanjit Singh of Una district of Himachal Pradesh. Charanjit was the captain of that Indian team at that time. He also expressed happiness over India’s victory in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Indian men’s hockey team scripted history on Thursday by defeating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020. The team celebrated their medal victory in the Olympics after 41 years.

