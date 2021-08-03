Tokyo Olympics: History Awaits Lovlina Borgohain as She Takes on Busenaz Surmeneli Aiming to Punch Above Bronze

Lovlina Borgohain, amidst the unrest in the north-east this 23-year-old from Assam brought in much-needed joy when she defeated Taiwan’s Nien-Chin Chen by a 4-1 split decision in the quarter-final. Lovlina displayed tremendous calm in the face of a plucky opponent, who had beaten her in the past. She was aggressive to start with, followed it up with a tremendous counter-attacking game and kept her defence tight in the final three minutes to emerge triumphant.

Next up for the two-time world championship bronze-medallist is the reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey.

WHO IS BUSENAZ SURMENELI?

Busenaz is a 23-year-old boxer who hails from Bursa province in north-western Turkey. She is the top seed in the welterweight category. She picked up boxing when she was just 10-years-old and currently she is coached by Cahit Sume. She booked her Tokyo Olympics berth through her performance at the 2021 European Qualifying Event in Paris, where she won the gold medal.

In February 2020, she won the 64th Bocskai István Memorial International Boxing Tournament that was held in Hungary.

In 2015 she met Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey, and promised him that she would win a medal at the Olympic Games one day. “I would first present my medal to him, that word is still in my mind. I am an athlete who keeps my promises. I hope I will present it to him. After that, I would like to present it to all my fans."

LOVLINA’s ROAD TO SEMIFINAL

The Assamese boxer got a bye in the first round and then ousted former world champion Nien-Chin Chen in a comprehensive manner. She was almost near-perfect against Chen and used body blows to open her up and then went for the combination punches. Her opponent was paying her back in kind but Lovlina’s swift feet movement ensured that she escaped most of the blows. She had defeated Germany’s Nadine Apetz, a boxer nearly 12 years elder to her, 3-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

BUSENAZ’s ROAD TO SEMIFINAL

Surmeneli won both her bouts with a 5-0 scoreline. While in her first match, she outclassed Karolina Koszewska, in quarters, she got the better off Anna Lysenko of Ukraine.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET

Lovlina and Surmeneli faced each other in the 2019 championships where the Turkish pugilist emerged as champion and Lovlina settled for a bronze.

