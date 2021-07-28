Tokyo Olympics: Hobbled Stefanos Tsitsipas Beaten by Ugo Humbert in Third Round

CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Greek Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at Tokyo Olympics (AP)

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to France's Ugo Humbert 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in the tennis men's singles third round of the Tokyo Olympics.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas slid to a 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 defeat to Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics tennis Wednesday.

Third seed Tsitsipas required a medical timeout for an injury to his right leg at the end of the second set.

He appeared in control after breaking twice to take the first set but the 28th-ranked Humbert edged a tie-break to force a third set.

Humbert then surged a double break in front at 5-1 and converted his fourth match point to book a quarter-final with Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

first published:July 28, 2021, 13:08 IST