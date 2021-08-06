Tokyo Olympics: India go Down Fighting 3-4 Against Great Britain in Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match

India women hockey team lost to Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal clash of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. The Rani Rampal-led side thus finish fourth - their best ever performance at an Olympic that saw them entering a maiden semi-final.

After a goalless first quarter, Great Britain upped the ante with Ellie Rayer putting her team ahead with a field goal in the 16th minute. And soon it was 2-0 thanks to Sarah Robertson eight minutes later.

Trailing by two goals in the second quarter, India too stepped up and Gurjit Kaur converted successive penalty corners (25′, 26′) to draw her side level to make it 2-all. Riding the momentum, Vandana Kataria then put India ahead in the 29th minute with a field goal to make it 3-2 which they held onto as the first half drew to a close.

However, upon resumption, Great Britain captain Hollie Pearne-Webb with a fierce strike in the 35th minute scored her team’s third goal to make it 3-all.

Grace Baldson then found the back of the net in the final quarter which turned out to be the winning goal.

Having started the event with three straight defeats, India launched a dramatic comeback with two wins in a row followed by a favourable pool result that paved the way for their progress to a first ever quarter-finals appearance.

In the last-8 stage, they were up against Australia and with a 1-0 win, they sealed a memorable win and a historic first ever semi-final in just their third Olympic appearance. They suffered a close 1-2 defeat to Argentina in the semifinal.

The women team were hoping to emulate their men counterpart who won a bronze after a gap of 41 years when they beat Germany 5-4 in an entertaining match on Wednesday. However, Great Britain, who won the gold at Rio 2016, edged ahead winning a third straight medal at the quadrennial games.

