Tokyo Olympics: India vs Germany Hockey Men's Bronze Medal Match, Live Streaming and Broadcast Details, Head-to-head and Comparative Statistics

India men’s hockey team will take the field for the last time in Tokyo Olympics as they go up against Germany in a bronze medal match on Thursday. The thrilling encounter is scheduled to be played at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. India suffered a heartbreaking loss in the semi-final against world number two side and reigning world champions Belgium. Belgium produced a terrific show in the fourth quarter of the match to deny India an entry in the final of the event. A win for India would have marked their entry in the final for first time since Moscow 1980.

Germany, on the other hand, are coming into the contest against India after a defeat against Australia 3-1. This will be Germany’s second consecutive bronze medal contest in the Olympics after Rio 2016.

Though India and Germany are out from the race of securing a gold medal, they are expected to put up a terrific fight to bring home a bronze medal.

What time is the Tokyo Olympics Hockey Men’s India vs Germany Bronze Medal match?

The highly-anticipated match will be played at 7:00 AM on Thursday, August 5 at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Which TV channel will telecast the Tokyo Olympics Hockey Men’s India vs Germany Bronze Medal match?

Fans can watch the Bronze Medal match between India and Germany on Sony Sports Network.

How can I stream the Tokyo Olympics Hockey Men’s India vs Germany Bronze Medal match?

The Bronze Medal match between India and Germany will be streamed live on the SonyLIV application and website.

Tokyo Olympics Hockey Men’s India vs Germany Bronze Medal Match, India probable playing XI against Germany: Manpreet Singh (captain), PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Varun Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Prasad

Tokyo Olympics Hockey Men’s India vs Germany Bronze Medal Match, Germany probable playing XI against India: Ferdinand Weinke, Christopher Kutter, Moritz Rothländer, Erik Kleinlein, Victor Aly, Teo Hinrichs, Mathias Müller, Marco Miltkau, Jonas Gomoll, Thies Prinz, Raphael Hartkopf

INDIA VS GERMANY HEAD-TO-HEAD

India and Germany have played each other 100 times with the Germans emerging victorious a whopping 53 times. India have won 20 of those matches. However, in the Olympic Games, India have a better record against the four-time Olympic gold medallists. The two teams have faced each other 11 times in Olympic history with both winning four matches each and three ending in draws.

COMPARATIVE STATISTICS

TOTAL GOALS

India - 20; Germany - 20

SHOOTING EFFICIENCY (COMPETITION AVERAGE)

India - 26.67 per cent; Germany - 21.7 per cent

FIELD GOALS

India - 10; Germany - 10

PENALTY CORNERS (CONVERTED/TAKEN)

India - 8/27; Germany - 10/32

ATTACKING CIRCLE PENETRATIONS

India - 151; Germany - 126

* Germany’s statistics excluding their group match against South Africa because the statistics of that game were not available.

