Tokyo Olympics: India Women's Hockey Team Loses to Argentina 1-2 in Semi-final; To Face Great Britain in Bronze Medal Match

India women hockey team put up a valiant fight against Argentina but went down 1-2 in the semifinals on Wednesday and thus didn’t qualify for the gold medal match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. However, their hopes of a historic first ever medal are alive as they will now take on Great Britain in the bronze medal match.

Also Read: India vs Argentina - As it happened

It was India who went ahead in the contest as early as the second minute after pushback when Gurjit Kaur converted a penalty corner. The scorline remained 1-0 at the end of the first quarter but upon restart, Argentina drew level through Noel Barrionuevo as they converted a PC of their own in the 18th minute.

The scoreline remained 1-all at the half-time. However six minutes after the restart, Argentina won another PC and Barrionuevo sounded the board to put his team into the lead. India referred the goal for dangerous play but the on-field decision was upheld.

India pressed hard in the final seven minutes of the third quarter, vouching hard for the dominance in midfield but couldn’t find the equaliser.

Their search for an equaliser continued in the fourth and final quarter as well but it proved futile with Argentina edging ahead to book a final date with the Netherlands.

India women hockey team qualified for the last-four stage for the first time in their history in just their third appearance at the Summer Games. They started their campaign with a hat-trick of defeats before recovering to make the quarters where they defeated Australia 1-0 for a memorable win.

On Tuesday, India men’s hockey team faced a similar fate when they lost to world champion Belgium 2-5 in the semi-final. The Manpreet Singh-led team will now face Germany in the bronze medal match on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here