Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men's Archery Team Knock Out Kazakhstan, Set Up Quarters vs Top Seed South Korea

Indian men’s archery team of Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai downed Kazakhstan 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal clash against heavyweights Korea at the Tokyo Olympics here on Monday. The Indians were strong, especially Atanu Das who drilled in five perfect 10s during team’s easy win in the 1/8 Elimination round at the Yumenoshima Park.

The Kazakhstan troika of Denis Gankin, Ilfat Abdullin, Sanzhar Mussayev showed flashes of brilliance. They took the third set with one point margin. India had on Saturday lost to Korea in their favourite mixed pair section.

