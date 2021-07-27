Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Beat Spain 3-0

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Spain 3-0 to register its second win at the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday. Drubbed 1-7 by Australia in their last match, India produced a spirited performance against world No.9 Spain and scored through Simranjeet Singh (14th minute) and Rupinder Pal Singh (15th and 51st) to record a comfortable win in their third Pool A match at the OI Hockey Stadium.

It was an inspired decision by coach Graham Reid to leave Gurjant Singh out and bring Simranjeet Singh into the squad, and the young forward repaid the trust by opening India’s account when he deftly deflected in a long ball from the sideline by defender Amit Rohidas into the goal.

India forced a couple of penalty corners which resulted in a penalty stroke after Rupinderpal’s flick slammed into the Spanish defender on the goalline. The veteran himself stepped up and converted the stroke — the two goals coming within 90 seconds of the final minutes of the first quarter.

India were 2-0 up by the end of the first quarter and though they allowed the opponents to dominate possession in the second quarter, the Spaniards could not capitalise on the chances.

The teams were evenly matched in the third quarter and though Spain created some good chances, the Indians defended superbly and maintained a clean sheet.

Rupinderpal scored India’s third goal midway through the fourth quarter and though Spain did manage to earn three penalty corners in succession, Pau Quemada could not reduce the margin and the Indians walked off the pitch a satisfied lot, having redeemed themselves after the humiliating 1-7 defeat they suffered against Australia.

India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opening fixture. Spain, on the other hand, are yet to register a win in the competition. Spain drew 1-1 against Argentina before losing 3-4 to New Zealand.

The Indians will next play reigning Olympic champions Argentina on Thursday.

