Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan also crashed out in the qualifying round in the 10m air rifle mixed pair category at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. According to an IndianExpress report, Bhaker endured a weapon malfunction during women’s 10m air pistol qualification round on Sunday. The technical snag cost her time in the qualification of the air pistol event at the Games. After a series of failures and mishaps, the Indian shooting contingent has become a big talking point on social media. Netizens started trolling Bhaker, Chaudhary for firing blanks at the quadrennial games.

Following their early exit, some users started criticising Bhaker and Chaudhary by posting memes and tweets, which are in very poor taste.

Referring to Japanese teenager Momiji Nishiya, who bagged the gold in the women’s street skating event, one user wrote, “13 years old are winning the Olympics. So age shouldn’t be an excuse,”

“A big let-down in the Tokyo Olympics. Hope all the hype around her will subside now and our media friends should stop bloating her illogically and unnecessarily,” remarked another.

Another used a meme from the TV serial Ramayan, and wrote, “Saurabh Chaudhary to Manu Bhaker after her pathetic performance in finals of shooting.”

Amidst the slew of unwarranted backlash at the teenager’s performance, several users jumped to their rescue.

“Manu Bhaker did fabulously well today. The one who comes down from the dumps is a true champion. And Uncles who were critiquing her hype ‘she is 19’ Chew it on your 35,” wrote in support.

“Manu Bhaker, final or not, is special. No two ways about that,” echoed another.

“Currently, India doesn’t have a better shooter than Manu and Saurabh, you may criticise them as much as you want, but it won’t change the fact. And am sure their day will come soon,” wrote a third.

A user explained, “Our athletes have not failed at Tokyo Olympics. They tried their brave best and lost. Respect that,” wrote another user. “And remember, mostly we as a nation fail our athletes, and the millions who never get sufficient food or education to be athletes."

At present, any medal hopes for India in shooting now rests on the men’s and women’s 50m rifle 3 positions shooters.

