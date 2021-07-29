Tokyo Olympics: Indian Shooters in Finals Contention in the Women’s 25m Pistol Event

India’s Manu Bhaker was placed fifth and Rahi Sarnobat 25th, after the first precision round of qualifying in the Women’s 25M Pistol, on day six of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics Shooting competitions at the Asaka Shooting range. Manu shot an excellent 292 out of 300 while Rahi shot 287, and both can make it among the top eight-finalists, on the back of a very good second rapid-fire round.

Both Indians come back again on Friday at 5.30 am IST to shoot the second round while the finals are scheduled later on the same day at 10.30 am IST. Former world champion Zorana Arunovic of Serbia topped the 44-strong field with a stunning 296 while reigning champion Anna Korakaki of Greece was second with 294.

The field is bunched tightly after that with three points separating the next 11 shooters. Manu is on the same score as the 10M-pistol gold medallist Vitalina Batsarashkina of Russia and Mixed Team pistol bronze medal winner Olena Kostevych of Ukraine.

India has two more Shooting events left at the Games after this one, featuring four more Indian shooters namely Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here