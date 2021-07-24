Tokyo Olympics: Indians in Fray on July 24 - Schedule, Event Timing, Broadcast and Streaming Details

After being delayed by over a year, the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games is set to get underway today in Tokyo, Japan. After so much talk around its cancellation till recently, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will kick start with the opening ceremony on Friday, at the newly erected National Stadium in the Japanese capital city. The quad-annual games will see a record participation of 120 Indian athletes competing for glory in numerous sports at the mega sporting event.

Fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Tokyo Games on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD channels. Additionally, national broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast the Summer Games coverage on its network in India. While live streaming is available on SonyLIV.

Here we take a look at our sporting heroes who will participate in various sporting events on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Please note timings mentioned are in IST.

Archery

Mixed Team Eliminations, Medal Matches: Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari, starts at 06:00 AM.

Badminton

Men’s Doubles Group Stage: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty vs Lee Yang, Wang Chi-Lin, from 12:20 PM.

Men’s Singles: Sai Praneeth vs Zilberman Misha, from 01:00 PM.

Boxing

Men’s Welterweight Round of 32: Vikas Krishan vs Okazawa Sewonrets Quincy Mensahstarts, from 01:00 PM.

Hockey

Men’s Pool A: India vs New Zealand, starts at 6:30 AM.

Women’s Pool A: India vs Netherlands, starts at 5:15 PM.

Judo

Elimination Round of 32: Shushila Devi Limbakam vs Eva Csernoviczki, starts at 7:30 AM.

Shooting

Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela, from 5 AM.

Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, from 9:30 AM.

The India shooters will advance to the Final round if they qualify in the earlier rounds mentioned above. The Womens’ 10m Air Rifle event is scheduled to start from 10:15 AM, while the Men’s 10m Air Pistol Final round will commence from 12:00 PM IST.

Table Tennis (05:30 AM - 09:15 AM)

Men’s Singles Round 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal; Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (TBD)

Mixed Doubles Round of 16: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra vs Lin Yun Ju, Cheng I Ching; starts from 7:45 AM

Women’s Singles Round 1: Manika Batra vs Ho Tin-Tin

Women’s Singles Round 1: Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstroem

Tennis

Men’s Singles Round 1: Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin

Weightlifting

Women’s 49kg Medal Round: Mirabai Chanu, starts at 10:20 AM.

