Tokyo Olympics: Indians in Fray on July 25; Schedule, Event Timing, Broadcast and Streaming Details

India has already bagged one medal on the first day of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Mira Bai Chanu clinched the silver medal in the Women’s 49 kg Weightlifting event. Sports enthusiasts across the globe are eagerly waiting for the prestigious sports events to unfold everyday as they hope for a medal win for their country’s sportsperson. A total of 115 Indian athletes have qualified for the quad annual event. The contingent includes 63 men and 52 women.

Those interested in sports must keep a track of these details ahead of the Sunday, July 25 events of the Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Where can I watch the Summer Olympics?

The broadcasting rights for Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been given to Sony Pictures Networks. Sports lovers can watch the events live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 channels. Apart from that, Doordarshan will also broadcast the events.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Those wanting to watch the events online can do so through Sony LIV app and website.

Let’s take a look at the list of events scheduled for Sunday, July 25:

Badminton:

Women’s Singles Group Stage: P.V. Sindhu vs Polikarpova Ksenia, scheduled for 7:10 AM IST

Boxing:

Women’s Fly Preliminaries Round of 32: Hmangte Chungneijang Mery Kom vs Hernandez Garcia Miguelina, scheduled for 1: 30 PM IST

Men’s Light Preliminaries Round of 32: Kaushik Manish vs McCORMACK Luke scheduled for 3:06 PM IST

Hockey:

Men’s Pool A: India vs Australia, scheduled for 3:00 PM IST

Tennis:

Women’s Doubles Round 1: Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina vs Nadiia Kichenok, Lyudmyla Kichenok scheduled for 7:30 AM IST

Swimming:

Women’s 100m backstroke: Maana Patel, scheduled for 3:32 PM IST

Rowing:

Men’s lightweight double sculls: Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh scheduled for 6:40 AM IST

Shooting:

Women’s 10m air pistol Qualification Round: Yashaswini Singh Deswal, scheduled for 5:30 AM IST

Men’s skeet Qualification Round: Mairaj Ahmed Khan, scheduled for 6:30 AM IST

Table Tennis:

Women’s singles: Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska, scheduled for 11:15 AM IST

Men’s singles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Lam Siu-hang, scheduled for 1:30 PM IST

Sailing:

Laser Race 1: V.Saravanan, scheduled for 11:05 AM IST

