Tokyo Olympics India's Schedule on July 24: India Begin Medal Hunt

India will begin their medal hunt at the Tokyo Olympics early on Saturday with athletes participating in three medals events.The mixed team pair of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav will start the campaign with the first elimination round match in archery against the Chinese Taipei pair of Lin Chia-en and Tang Chih-Chun. Deepika was to team up with her husband Atanu Das for this event. They had a successful outing in Paris earlier this month when they won the mixed team title in the World Cup Stage 3.

With Das struggling to put up a good score in the men’s ranking round on Friday, Jadhav turned out to be the best Indian archer on Friday and thus got a chance to pair up with Deepika.

India’s best medal hopes on Saturday will be in shooting and weightlifting.

Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan will be going into the 10m air rifle qualification round high on confidence as they have had good performances in the last couple of years.

Young shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma will present India’s challenge in the men’s 10m air pistol event. They have been the best pistol shooters in the world over the past three years, but the much narrower 36-man field here is fraught with danger, simply because of the presence of some legends of pistol shooting, led by Korean Jongoh Jin.

Mirabai Chanu, India’s lone weightlifter here is ranked No 1 in the list of Tokyo qualifiers on the basis of her consistent performance recently. She will start as a medal contender in the women’s 49 kg, having set a new world record in clean & jerk by lifting 119kg in the Asian Weightlifting Championship at Tashkent in April 2021.

Table tennis players Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will start their campaign in mixed doubles with a first-round encounter against Lin Yun Ju/Cheng I Ching of Taiwan. Manika and Sutirtha Mukherjee will also launch their challenge in women’s singles.

Sumit Nagal will go against Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin in the men’s singles first round while judoka Sushila Devi takes part in the women’s 48kg elimination round.

Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will launch their boat in the men’s lightweight double scull event in the heats on Saturday, hoping to make it to the finals. In case they fail to make it, they will at least hope to make it to Sunday’s repechage races.

Here is a look at India’s schedule at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on the second day of the Games - Saturday (July 24).

ARCHERY

6.00 am: Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav in mixed team elimination first round.

BADMINTON

6.00 am: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty up against Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin - men’s doubles Group A

9.30 am: Sai Praneeth plays against Israel’s Misha Zilberman - men’s singles first round

BOXING

3.54 pm: Vikas Krishan vs Okazawa Sewonrets Quincy Mensah (Japan) - men’s welterweight Round of 32.

HOCKEY

6.00 am: India vs New Zealand - men’s pool A

5.15 pm: India vs Netherlands - women’s pool A

JUDO

7.30 am: Sushila Devi - women’s 48kg elimination round

ROWING

7.30 am: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh - men’s lightweight double sculls

SHOOTING

5.00 am: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan - women’s 10m air rifle qualification

10.00 am: Women’s 10m air rifle final - if they qualify

9.30 am: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma - men’s 10m air pistol qualification

12.00 pm: Men’s 10m air pistol final - if they qualify

TABLE TENNIS

8.30 am: Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra vs Lin Yun Ju/Cheng I Ching (Chinese Taipei) - mixed doubles round of 16

12.15 pm: Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho (Great Britain) - women’s singles round 1

1.00 pm: Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstroem (Sweden) - women’s singles round 1

TENNIS

9.30 am: Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) - men’s singles round 1

WEIGHTLIFTING

10.20 am: Mirabai Chanu - women’s 49kg final

(With IANS inputs)

