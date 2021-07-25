CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo Olympics: Individual Archery Events Rescheduled After Bad Weather Forecast

Japan’s hot, wet and unstable summer weather patterns were a persistent concern ahead of the Games. (AP Photo)

Individual sessions for men and women originally scheduled to start at 09:30 a.m. Tokyo time on Tuesday have been pushed back to noon the same day, the organisers said in statements.

Tokyo Games organisers said on Sunday that individual events in the archery had been rescheduled due to expected bad weather, with the host city bracing for a storm to roll in this week.

The storm has already disrupted competition schedules this week, with Tuesday’s rowing events already rescheduled for later in the week.

Japan’s hot, wet and unstable summer weather patterns were a persistent concern ahead of the Games, which are being held under a COVID-19 state of emergency a year after the pandemic delayed the sports extravaganza.

So far, however, tropical storm Nepartak does not look set to bring devastation to the nation’s capital and is even forecast to weaken by the time it arrives in Tokyo around Tuesday.

first published:July 25, 2021, 19:27 IST