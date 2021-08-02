CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Tokyo Olympics: Japan Says Belarus Athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya Safe, Authorities Checking Her Intentions

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, of Belarus, runs in the women's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics (AP)

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refused to get on a flight from Tokyo after being taken to the airport against her wishes following her complaints about the national coaching staff.

Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday that the Belarusian athlete who had sought protection from police during the Olympic Games was safe.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato also told a news conference that authorities, including the International Olympic Committee, were working to confirm her intentions, and that Japan would take “appropriate steps" in cooperation with other bodies.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – LIVE | FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE RESULTS |  MEDALS TALLY |  PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about the national coaching staff at the Olympic Games.

first published:August 02, 2021, 12:19 IST