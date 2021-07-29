Tokyo Olympics: Japan's Akane Yamaguchi Up Next for PV Sindhu in Quarterfinals as She Eyes Badminton Gold

It has been smooth sailing for one of India’s most promising medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics PV Sindhu. After qualifying for the knockout stages topping Group J, the sixth seed comfortably beat her round of 16 opponent Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in straight games to set up a blockbuster clash against home favourite Akane Yamaguchi.

The 5ft 1inch Japanese is going to be Sindhu first real test this Olympics, having so far faced below-ranked opponents. A former World No. 1, Yamaguchi is short but seriously agile with lightning-quick reflexes. She also tends to tire out her opponents with her excellent shot-making prowess.

The 24-year-old from Fukui, Japan, which is around four hours drive from the Musashino Forest Plaza, where the badminton matches are being held is a 2018 World Championships bronze medallist and a 2018 Asian Games gold medallist and her best performance this year has been in the All England Open where she reached the quarterfinals before falling short against PV Sindhu 21-16, 16-21, 19-21.

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Sindhu and Yamaguchi have faced each other 18 times with Sindhu having registered 11 wins to her name. The win at the All England quarters helped Sindhu break Yamaguchi’ unbeaten record against her which had extended to three matches.

YAMAGUCHI’S ROAD TO QUARTERFINALS

Playing in her second Olympics, like Sindhu, Yamaguchi qualified for the knockouts after topping her group which consisted of Great Britain’s Kirsty Gilmour and Pakistan’s Mahoor Shahzad.

In her first group stage match, she humbled Pakistan’s Shahzad 21-3, 21-8 and then went onto beat Gilmour 21-9, 21-18. She faced world number 18 South Korea’s Kim Gaeun in the pre-quarterfinals and she too won the match without muss fuss (21-17, 21-18) in 40 minutes.

SINDHU’S ROAD TO QUARTERFINALS

PV Sindhu was slotted in Group J with Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova and Ngan Yi Cheung of Hong Kong. While Sindhu got the better of Polikarpova 21-7 21-10, she defeated Cheung 21-9, 21-16. In the pre-quarterfinals stage, Sindhu outclassed Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 21-15 21-13.

PV SINDHU VS AKANE YAMAGUCHI: WHO HAS THE ADVANTAGE?

Statistically, Sindhu has the advantage over her Japanese opponent with both head-to-head record and physical statistics on her side. While Yamaguchi relies on her agility, Sindhu uses her raw power and height to get the better of her opponents.

PV SINDHU VS AKANE YAMAGUCHI: PREVIOUS MATCH

In the quarter-final match at the All England Open, Sindhu beat Akane 16-21, 21-16, 21-19 in one hour and 16 minutes.

