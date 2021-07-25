CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#RajKundra#MaharashtraRains
Home» News» Sports» Tokyo Olympics: Japan's Yui Ohashi Wins Women's Olympic 400m Individual Medley
1-MIN READ

Tokyo Olympics: Japan's Yui Ohashi Wins Women's Olympic 400m Individual Medley

Yui Ohashi, of Japan, celebrates after winning the final of the women's 400-meter Individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics (AP)

Yui Ohashi, of Japan, celebrates after winning the final of the women's 400-meter Individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics (AP)

Japan's Yui Ohashi won the Olympic swimming gold medal in the women's 400m medley on Sunday in a time of 4:32.08.

Japan’s Yui Ohashi set the pool alight Sunday to topple defending champion Katinka Hosszu and win Olympic gold in the women’s 400m individual medley.

The 25-year-old swam a scintillating breaststroke leg to take charge, touching in 4mins 32.08 secs ahead of US pair Emma Weyant (4:32.76) and Hali Flickinger (4:34.90).

“I swam believing in myself. I really did not think of winning the gold," said Ohashi.

“A lot of people supported me so that I could exert all my strength. I really appreciate it. I had an enjoyable race. It is still like a dream."

RELATED NEWS

Hungary’s Hosszu, a dominant force since setting the world record at the Rio Olympics in 2016, was in touch over the first 200m but the world champion failed to deliver the killer punch she so often has before.

Flickinger set the early pace, turning first after the butterfly leg with Hosszu second, and the American maintained her lead through the backstroke.

But Ohashi pulled a body length clear in the breaststroke and no-one could rein her in, with the battle unfolding for the minor medals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 25, 2021, 08:35 IST