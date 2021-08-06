Tokyo Olympics: Jharkhand’s Salima Tete Shines in Hockey Beating Poverty

It will not be an exaggeration to call Jharkhand’s Simdega district as the nursery of hockey in India. The district has given India a lot of brilliant players who have worked very hard to make their team win and make India proud. When Women’s Hockey Player, Salima Tete was first selected for Tokyo Olympics, it was expected that India Women’s Hockey team would give a great performance in the Olympics.

Salima is from Barki Chhapar village under Sadar block of Simdega district. Her father Sulakshan Tete is also a good hockey player and that’s how Salima grew up with hockey since her childhood. Her mother Subhani Tete is a housewife.

Salima has built her hockey career struggling against poverty and financial hardship since childhood. The condition of the house of this leading hockey player will break anybody’s heart. She did not even have a TV at her home till recently. The Simdega district administration installed a smart TV with a set top box at her home on August 4 after instructions from Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The government acted only after the photographs of Salima’s house went viral on social media.

Salima used to participate in the Lathakhaman hockey tournament with her father every year. Her father had also earlier received the best player award in this tournament. During this, Hockey Simdega president, Manoj Konbegi saw Salima playing. He called her for a trial to Simdega hockey’s residential centre. Then, in November 2013 Salima was selected for the residential centre.

Because of her talent she was selected for the SGFI National School Hockey Tournament in the Jharkhand team. In 2016, she got selected in the junior Indian female hockey team. In 2018 Salima was given the position of the captain of the junior Indian female hockey team in Youth Olympic and the team won the silver medal. As a result of Salima’s wonderful display of the game, she got selected in the senior Indian female hockey team in 2019 and then she got selected for the Olympics.

