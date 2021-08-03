Tokyo Olympics: Kiribati’s Weightlifter Dances his Way Out of Competition

This year, the Tokyo Olympics edition has been nothing less than fireworks. Although delayed for a year, the quadrennial event has got millions worldwide hooked. Kiribati’s David Katoatau is only making the experience better. The weightlifter gave a special moment to cherish at the Olympic Games. The athlete from the Republic of Kiribati failed his final attempt at weightlifting and got eliminated. However, he did not lose his smile and even gave others around him a reason to smile.

A footage of the Olympic weightlifter has surfaced online which shows Katoatau’s failed attempt.He didn’t dwell on the part of elimination and overcame his failure by hitting the bar. Katoatau got up, beamed at the camera and raised his arms. He danced as he made his way from the stage. The athlete may have failed to win a medal but won several hearts online. The video, now going viral, was posted on Twitter with the caption, "This is how the Olympics should be.David Cattoto, a weightlifter from the Republic of Kiribati, failed the competition but danced his way out.”

This is how #Olympics should be!David Cattoto, a weightlifter from the Republic of Kiribati, failed the competition but danced his way out. pic.twitter.com/5RxhmMrvJl — Tong Bingxue 仝冰雪 (@tongbingxue) July 30, 2021

The Kiribati National Olympic Committee confirmed three athletes to represent the nation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Katoatau qualified after Samoan weightlifter Vaipava Nevo Ioane withdrew from the Games. The Samoan claimed the Oceania spot in the International Weightlifting Federation Absolute Continental Ranking.

Kiribati’s David Katoatau has led international headlines in the past for his jubilant dancing following each lift. In 2016, he was the flag bearer for his country at the opening ceremonies in Rio. Katoatau has been weightlifting internationally for a decade. He has competed as an 85, 94, and now 105kg lifter. His first medal was a bronze at the 2006 Pacific Games, followed with a gold at the same competition in 2007.

Katoatau is also an unlikely climate change activist. The affable weightlifter has made dancing a part of his lifting routine. He wins or loses, he always dances.

