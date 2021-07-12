Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Anirban Lahiri, Golf

Anirban Lahiri grew up playing golf having started aged just eight. During his childhood days, golf was a way for him to spend more time with his father Tushar Lahiri, who was a recreational golfer and physician in the armed forces.

He used to pick golf balls for his father and both of them chipped and putted together. Lahiri became a professional golfer at the age of 20. A year later, he made it to the Asian Tour in 2008, where he shot his first victory in 2011 at the Panasonic Open.

Lahiri made his debut on the PGA Tour in 2015

The golfer touched his highest international ranking in 2015, till that time the youngest Indian to break into the top 100. Born in Pune, Lahiri now lives in Bengaluru. He found his motivation in his father’s teachings, who taught him to appreciate the opportunities and enjoy them. Lahiri has 21 title wins to his name till date. Since his early days, he drew inspiration from the legendary American golfer Tiger Woods.

Age - 34

Sports/Discipline - Golf

Working Ranking - 360

First Olympic Games - Rio 2016

Major Achievements

Order of Merit winner - 2019 Professional Golf Tour of India

Order of Merit winner - 2015 Asian Tour

Winner: Hero Indian Open, 2015

Winner: Maybank Malaysian Open, 2015

Tokyo Qualification

The seasoned pro made the cut for his second successive Olympics after finishing as the best-placed Indian golfer in the final Tokyo Games rankings. He made the cut at the 60th spot - the last available quota in the rankings.

Performance at 2016 Summer Games

Lahiri finished tied 57th and will aim for a vastly improved show this time around.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here