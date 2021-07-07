Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian – Manu Bhaker, Shooting

Manu Bhaker is a rising shooter and one of the top medal contenders for India at the Tokyo Games. Manu hails from Goria village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district. She comes from a middle-class family and her father Ram Kishan Bhaker is a chief engineer in Merchant Navy.

Manu began representing India at a young age of 16 in 2018. At the 2018 Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires, she became the first Indian shooter to win a gold medal.

The youngster then became an overnight sensation after clinching a silver medal at the 2017 Asian Junior Championships. In the same year, Manu won nine gold medals at the National Games held in Kerala, where she defeated two-time World Cup Gold medallist Heena Sidhu.

A year later, Manu won her a gold at the 2018 Junior World Cup in 10m air pistol women. She followed it up with another gold medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol held in Sydney, Australia. Overall, she won four gold medals and one silver while representing India at the junior level.

After tasting success at the junior level, Manu graduated to the senior level. In 2018, Manu won a gold medal at 2018 ISSF World Cup held in Guadalajara and in the process, she became the youngest shooter from the country to do so.

She also won a gold medal at the same event in the mixed team 10m air pistol. Within a week after creating history in Guadalajara, Manu achieved another milestone as she won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 10m air pistol women’s single event. Additionally, she also set a CWG record of 240.9 points at Gold Coast.

Age – 19

Sports/Discipline – Shooting /10m air pistol

Working Ranking – 2

First Olympic Games – 2020 Tokyo Games

Major Achievements

ISSF World Cup Final

• Gold medal – 10m air pistol, 2019 Putian China

• Gold medal – 10m air pistol mixed team, 2019 Putian China

ISSF World Cup

• Gold medal – 10m air pistol, 2018 Guadalajara

• Gold medal – 10m air pistol mixed team, 2018 Guadalajara

• Gold medal – 10 m air pistol mixed team, 2019 New Delhi

• Gold medal – 10m air pistol mixed team, 2019 Beijing

• Gold medal – 10m air pistol mixed team, 2019 Munich

• Gold medal – 10m air pistol mixed team, 2019 Rio de Janeiro

• Gold medal – 10 m air pistol mixed team, 2021 New Delhi

• Silver medal – 10m air pistol, 2021 New Delhi

• Silver medal – 10m air pistol mixed team, 2021 Osijek

Asian Shooting Championships

• Gold medal – 10m air pistol, 2019 Doha

• Gold medal – 10m air pistol mixed team, 2019 Doha

Asian Airgun Championships

• Gold medal – 10m air pistol, 2019 Taoyuan Taiwan

• Gold medal – Mixed team 10m air pistol, 2019 Taoyuan Taiwan

Commonwealth games

Gold medal – 10m air pistol, 2018 Gold Coast

Youth Olympic Games

• Gold medal – 10m air pistol, 2018 Buenos Aires

• Silver medal – 10m air pistol mixed team, 2018 Buenos Aires

ISSF Junior World Cup

• Gold medal – 10m air pistol, 2018 Sydney

• Gold medal – 10m air pistol, 2018 Suhl

• Gold medal – Mixed team 10m air pistol, 2018 Sydney

• Silver medal – Mixed team 10m air pistol, 2018 Suhl

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Manu qualified for the Tokyo Games 2020 after finishing 4th in the final of the 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup held in Munich.

Recent Performances

Manu continued her brilliant run as she clinched a silver medal in the 10m air-pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Osijek, Croatia last month. She also won a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol women’s team event at the Osijek shooting World Cup.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here