Boxing wasn’t an unknown sport for Simranjit Kaur during her formative years as all her siblings were already pursuing it. After watching them take the ring and a nudge from her mother, Kaur got interested in the sport. Kaur’s first breakthrough came in 2011 when she won a Bronze medal at the 6th Junior Women National Boxing Championship held in Patiala. She went to represent India at the 2013 Youth World Championship and won the bronze medal in the 60Kg category. After breezing through the Senior National and Open National, respectively in 2017, Kaur won two bronze medals at the Senior International Championship in Kazakhstan the same year. Her first International gold came at the Ahmet Comert International Boxing tournament in 2018.

Later in the year she won the Bronze medal at the 2018 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in the Light welterweight category. The following year, Kaur won her second international gold at the 23rd President’s International Boxing Tournament in Labuan Baju, Indonesia. The 25-year-old national champion got her ticket to Tokyo Olympics after she settled for the Silver after losing the final in the 57-64kg lightweight category at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Amman, Jordan.

Age - 25

Sports/Discipline - Boxing

Working Ranking - 6 (AIBA, 2020 list)

First Olympic Games – Tokyo Olympics 2020

Major Achievements

— Silver - Women’s 60kg category, 2021, Boxam International Tournament, in Castellon, Spain.

— Silver - Women’s 57-64kg category, 2020, Asian Olympic Qualifiers, in Amman, Jordan.

— Gold - Women’s 60kg category, 2019, 23rd President’s Cup International Boxing Tournament, in Labuan Baju, Indonesia.

— Silver - Women’s 64kg category, 2019, Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

— Gold - Women’s 64kg category, 2018, Ahmet Comert International Boxing Tournament, in Istanbul, Turkey.

— Bronze - Women’s Light welterweight category, 2018, AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, New Delhi, India.

Commonwealth Games

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

The world bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur (60kg) stunned second seed Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia 5-0 in the Asian qualifiers to secure her maiden Olympic berth.

Recent Performances

Before securing her spot in the Tokyo Olympics, Kaur clinched a silver at the 2019 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand. And after a silver finish at the 2021 Boxam International Tournament, in Castellon, Spain, she will be looking to finish on the podium this year at the Olympics.

