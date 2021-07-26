Tokyo Olympics: Last Chance for Indian Rifle & Pistol Shooters to Redeem Campaign; Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary in Spotlight in Mixed Team Events

India’s air pistol and air rifle shooters are geared up to compete in the Mixed Team events come Tuesday, when both the 10m air pistol mixed team and 10m air rifle mixed team competitions make their Olympic debuts. Meanwhile, at the Asaka Shooting range on Monday, day three, of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Shooting competition, India’s Angad Bajwa finished 18th in the qualifiers with a score of 120 and Mairaj Ahmad Khan ended 25th with 117, to bow out of the Men’s Skeet event.

Vincent Hancock of the USA won his third Olympic gold with a score of 59 out of 60 in the Men’s Skeet final, with Denmark’s former world champion Jesper Hansen winning silver and Kuwait’s Abdullah Alrashidi repeating his bronze-winning effort from the previous Rio Games.

Here is a snapshot of what is in store in the Mixed Team Air Pistol and Air Rifle events on Tuesday:

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

India team pairs

Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker

Abhishek Verma & Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Date & Time

Qualification: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 @ 5.30AM IST

Medal rounds: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, @ 7.30 AM IST

Teams

Favourites & Strong pairs: Russia, Iran, China, France, Serbia

Format

1st qualification round: Three series of 10-shots by each team member

2nd qualification round: Top eight pairs of 1st round to shoot two series of 10-shots by each team member

Medal rounds:

Bronze medal match- Team 3 (2ndround) v Team 4 (2ndround)

Gold medal match- Team 1 (2ndround) v Team 2 (2ndround)

Finals Scoring:

Team with a higher combined score of single shots fired by each team member on command gets two points with one point for a tie

First team to 16 points with a difference of two wins

10m air rifle mixed team

India team pairs

Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan

Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil

Date & Time

Qualification: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, @ 9.45 AM IST

Medal rounds: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, @ 11.45 AM IST

Teams

29 pairs

Favourites & Strong pairs: Hungary, Russia, USA, China, Germany

Format

1st qualification round: Three series of 10-shots by each team member

2nd qualification round: Top eight pairs of 1stround shoot two series of 10-shots by each team member

Medal rounds:

Bronze medal match- Team 3 (2ndround) v Team 4 (2ndround)

Gold medal match- Team 1 (2ndround) v Team 2 (2ndround)

Finals Scoring:

Team with a higher combined score of single shots fired by each team member on command gets two points with one point for a tie

First team to 16 points with a difference of two wins

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here