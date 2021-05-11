sports

Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Kei Nishikori, Naomi Osaka Raise Questions About Holding the Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Kei Nishikori, Naomi Osaka Raise Questions About Holding the Tokyo Olympics

May 11, 2021, 07:13 IST
Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Kei Nishikori, Naomi Osaka Raise Questions About Holding the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates:  Check out the latest news and updates as Tokyo prepares to host the Olympics. With just 73 days to go concerns over Japan’s rising Covid-19 cases has prompted  IOC President Thomas Bach has canceled a trip to Japan. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said last week that the trip would be “tough” for Bach to make, which was interpreted in Japan as meaning it was canceled.

Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori has doubts about whether the IOC and local organizers are doing enough to plan for a worst-case scenario of “hundreds” or “thousands” of coronavirus cases at the Tokyo Olympics. Or whether it’s even still feasible to hold the games when a state of emergency has been extended in Tokyo and other parts of Japan because of the pandemic.

“I don’t know what they are thinking, and I don’t know how much they are thinking about how they are going to make a bubble, because this is not 100 people like these tournaments,” Nishikori said after winning his first-round match at the Italian Open on Monday.

May 11, 2021 07:13 (IST)

Local organizers and the International Olympic Committee insist the games, which were already postponed by a year, will open as planned on July 23. “I know you still have two, three more months. It’s tough to really say right now,” Nishikori said, adding that he thought organizers should “hold” on making a decision for now.

May 11, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Second-ranked Naomi Osaka sounded conflicted about the games’ status. “Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because I’m an athlete and that’s sort of what I’ve been waiting for my entire life,” Osaka said. “A lot of unexpected things have happened and if it’s putting people at risk, and if it’s making people very uncomfortable, then it definitely should be a discussion, which I think it is as of right now.”

May 11, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Serena Williams suggested she won’t go to Japan if coronavirus protocols mean she can’t bring her 3-year-old daughter with her. “I haven’t spent 24 hours without her, so that kind of answers the question itself,” Williams said. “There is this pandemic and there is so much to think about.”

May 11, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori has doubts about whether the IOC and local organizers are doing enough to plan for a worst-case scenario of “hundreds” or “thousands” of coronavirus cases at the Tokyo Olympics. Or whether it’s even still feasible to hold the games when a state of emergency has been extended in Tokyo and other parts of Japan because of the pandemic. “I don’t know what they are thinking, and I don’t know how much they are thinking about how they are going to make a bubble, because this is not 100 people like these tournaments,” Nishikori said after winning his first-round match at the Italian Open on Monday. “It’s 10,000 people in the village. So I don’t think it’s easy, especially what’s happening right now in Japan. It’s not doing good. Well, not even (just) Japan. You have to think all over the world right now.”

Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Kei Nishikori, Naomi Osaka Raise Questions About Holding the Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Kei Nishikori, Naomi Osaka Raise Questions About Holding the Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams suggested she won’t go to Japan if coronavirus protocols mean she can’t bring her 3-year-old daughter with her. “I haven’t spent 24 hours without her, so that kind of answers the question itself,” Williams said. “There is this pandemic and there is so much to think about.”

And on Sunday, second-ranked Naomi Osaka sounded conflicted about the games’ status. “Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because I’m an athlete and that’s sort of what I’ve been waiting for my entire life,” Osaka said. “A lot of unexpected things have happened and if it’s putting people at risk, and if it’s making people very uncomfortable, then it definitely should be a discussion, which I think it is as of right now.”

