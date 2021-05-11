Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Kei Nishikori, Naomi Osaka Raise Questions About Holding the Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams suggested she won’t go to Japan if coronavirus protocols mean she can’t bring her 3-year-old daughter with her. “I haven’t spent 24 hours without her, so that kind of answers the question itself,” Williams said. “There is this pandemic and there is so much to think about.”
And on Sunday, second-ranked Naomi Osaka sounded conflicted about the games’ status. “Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because I’m an athlete and that’s sort of what I’ve been waiting for my entire life,” Osaka said. “A lot of unexpected things have happened and if it’s putting people at risk, and if it’s making people very uncomfortable, then it definitely should be a discussion, which I think it is as of right now.”
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here