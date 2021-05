Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates May 13: Check out all the latest updates and news as Tokyo prepares for the Olympics. The IOC on Wednesday downplayed concerns over Japanese public opinion calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled, before its virtual news conference was interrupted by an activist protesting the games.

The news conference followed a monthly meeting of the International Olympic Committee’s executive board held amid a state of emergency in Tokyo to curb surging COVID-19 cases. Polling in Japan also persistently suggests people want the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics to be called off, having already been postponed by one year.

“We listen but won’t be guided by public opinion,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said, adding “everything is telling us … that the games can go ahead and will go ahead.”