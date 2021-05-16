Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates May 16: Tokyo Paralympics Marks 100 Days to Opening Ceremonies

Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates May 13: Check out all the latest updates and news as Tokyo prepares for the Olympics. As Japan struggles to slow infections ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, officials in Japan held an event marking 100 days to go for the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The event was held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building with strict coronavirus counter-measures in place.

Governor Yuriko Koike in her opening remarks paid tribute to all the medical professionals fighting against COVID-19 and also thanked all the businesses in Tokyo that have been cooperating with the latest state of emergency requirements.

Koike went on to point out that Tokyo will be the only city to have hosted the Paralympic Games twice and lauded the barrier-free initiatives that have been implemented in the city thanks to the hosting of the Paralympics.